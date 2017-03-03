5 Real Madrid legends who were booed at the Bernabeu

Not even the best are immune to the wrath of Real Madrid fans.

@TinaKaviraj by Tina Kaviraj Top 5 / Top 10 03 Mar 2017, 16:44 IST

Ronaldo taunts booing Real Madrid fans

Real Madrid fans are some of the most ungrateful and unforgiving fans in football. While they are definitely used to higher standards than a vast majority of clubs who play the sport, their criticism of some of the best players down the years seems overly harsh. While excellence should and must be pursued, it should be done within the bounds of civility.

Not only have the Bernabeu faithful projected their full wrath and fury on some of Real Madrid’s more mediocre players, they have not spared the very best of the best – the Galacticos. Even those very talented players have been jeered at by their own fans when results have not gone their way with no regard for how much they have already done for the club.

While absolutely no one is safe, here’s a look a five Galacticos who were booed by their own fans at the Bernabeu:

#5 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale came up with a celebration in response to fan criticism

Gareth Bale was booed at for the first time by Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu just five months after he joined the club for a record-breaking fee. He had already scored eight goals and made seven assists but that didn’t stop a section of the fans from whistling after he misplaced a pass against Granada.

The Welshman was heavily jeered at during the second half of the 2014-15 season even on days when the Los Blancos were winning. Fans rounded on the former Tottenham star whenever he missed a shot or just failed to pass to his teammates.

He was criticised for his performances in the Champions League that year especially when Madrid crashed out against Juventus. Even though he has managed to get in the good books of the fans in the last couple of years (two Champions League trophies have gone a long way in appeasing the furious), his sending off in the draw against Las Palmas in midweek could not have made them too happy.