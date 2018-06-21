5 goalkeepers Liverpool can sign

Liverpool are actively searching for a goalkeeper in the transfer market to mount a title challenge next season.

Sudarshan Venkatesan 21 Jun 2018, 17:27 IST

Alisson could make Liverpool genuine contenders for the Premier League title

The goalkeeping department has been a major setback for Liverpool since the departure of Pepe Reina. If Brendan Rodgers had retained Reina rather than loaning him out to Napoli, the Reds could've probably won the Premier League title.

If Jurgen Klopp had brought in an experienced reinforcement between the sticks, the Liverpool manager could've won at least one trophy by now.

It has been the final hurdle which the Reds have not been able to get past under the 51-year-old manager. Liverpool often put themselves in tough situations because neither of their goalkeepers - Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have the ability to perform under pressure situations.

Their individual errors in the League Cup, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Champions League finals have made the Anfield faithful demand a top-class goalkeeper. Simon Mignolet seems certain to leave this summer, while Loris Karius is expected to stay put beyond this summer.

David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson and Hugo Lloris are the goalkeepers of Liverpool's competitors. Arsenal manager Unai Emery has wasted no time by pursuing a deal for Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool have no choice but to get it right this summer if they are to stake a claim for the title in the upcoming season.

Jan Oblak is an option to ponder, but the Slovenian is priced out by Atletico Madrid. On that note, let's look at 5 goalkeepers who are linked with Liverpool:

#5 Thomas Strakosha (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha

Thomas Strakosha caught the eyes of several scouts across Europe by having a breakthrough season with Lazio. Following the appointment of Simeone Inzaghi, the Albanian has been used excessively as an out-and-out No.1. He had some moments to cherish and played a huge role in Lazio's UEFA Europa League finish.

The 23-year-old has kept 17 clean sheets in 53 games across all competitions last season. The Lazio goalkeeper has also made 92 saves in the Serie A, making 2.24 saves per goal. He has conceded 43 goals in the Italian top division league this season, but that was down to the open football that Lazio play.

He might not exactly be what Liverpool need, but both Loris Karius and Strakosha can battle each other for the number one spot which might bring the best out of both the goalkeepers.

According to The Daily Express, Lazio are already preparing for a replacement for Strakosha given the Reds' intense interest.