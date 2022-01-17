5 goalkeepers with the most saves in 2021

The role of goalkeeper has evolved over the years. Once seen as the least exciting position on the field, goalkeepers are more than just shot-stoppers now. The likes of Manuel Neuer and Ederson have redefined the role of a goalkeeper.

Now, goalkeepers are expected to be good with their feet. It is an added bonus if the keeper can act as a sweeper as well. That helps the backline push forward and keep a high line. Germany number 1 Manuel Neuer is one of the best sweeper keepers of all time.

Nevertheless, the primary duty of any goalkeeper is to make saves and keep clean sheets. Alisson’s role in Liverpool’s victories in the last few years is a prime example of a goalkeeper’s significance.

Goalkeepers who play for teams with weaker defences are usually the busier ones. They often go under the radar, as they don’t keep too many clean sheets, but they make a lot of saves.

On that note, here’s a look at the five goalkeepers with the most saves in the top five leagues last year:

#5 Emil Audero - 132

Emil Audero is Sampdoria’s first-choice goalkeeper. The 24-year-old made 132 saves in Serie A last year. The Indonesian-born Italian shot-stopper was key to Sampdoria’s impressive ninth-place finish last season. He made a save every 28 minutes in 2021.

Although Audero has made 62 saves this season, Sampdoria are struggling. The Genoa-based club are winless in their last five games, and are just four points adrift of the relegation zone. They haven’t kept a clean sheet in two months.

Audero, a former Juventus player, was exceptional last season. He made over 100 saves with a save percentage over 70. In the previous campaign, he was one of Sampdoria’s star players, and will be expected to help them in their quest for survival this season too.

#4 Lukasz Skorupski - 137 saves

Another Serie A goalkeeper who made numerous saves last year is Lukasz Skorupski. The Bologna number 1 made 137 saves, the most in the Italian league, making a save every 24 minutes.

Like Audero’s Sampdoria, Bologna also have a sub-par backline. Since his days with Empoli, Skorupski has been renowned for having a safe pair of hands. He made the most saves in Serie A in 2016-17 before proving his prowess last year too.

Skorupski was called into action regularly in 2021. He had a 70+ save percentage in the year. He has started the 2021-22 season well, keeping seven clean sheets in the league.

