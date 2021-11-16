5 goalkeepers with the most saves in the Premier League this season

The Premier League has seen an entertaining start to the 2021-22 season with teams strongly challenging for the top spots. As always, the league has seen some high-scoring games, resulting in some fun viewing.

Amidst all the goals scored, there have been some amazing performances at the back. Chelsea and Manchester City have managed to concede only four and six goals respectively so far in 11 Premier League matches

Premier League have some of the best goalkeepers in the game

The role of the goalkeeper in the modern game is no longer underrated. From making saves to helping build the game from the back, the man between the sticks is a key personnel for any winning team.

Some of the most successful teams have the most productive of goalkeepers. Few Premier League goalkeepers have done a fabulous job in keeping their team in the game by producing some amazing saves. On that note, let's take a look at the goalkeepers who have made the highest number of saves so far this season.

Honorable mentions: David de Gea (Manchester United) & Nick Pope (Burnley)

Note: All stats via FBref

#5 Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace)

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Crystal Palace, under new manager Patrick Vieira, are looking a different team altogether. The Eagles have a renewed identity and fighting spirit about themselves, which will surely be of massive help in the Premier League.

Having won 15 points from the first 11 games, Crystal Palace sit nicely in 10th place in the league table. Interestingly, they have lost only two of the eleven games, conceding 15 goals in the process. A lot of credit goes to goalkeeper Vicente Guaita for that. The Spanish goalkeeper has been sharp and made some spectacular saves using his reflexes.

The 34-year old has made 31 saves so far this season in the Premier League with a save percentage of 68.9. With the start Crystal Palace have had, they can surely hope for a top-half finish and Guaita will have to play a major role in helping achieve that.

#4 Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United - Premier League

Following the departure of Rui Patricio, Jose Sa joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window. It took time for the Portuguese goalkeeper to get recognition in his career but better late than never.

It is safe to say that Sa has done pretty well to fill Patricio's reputed shoes. His aggressive and passionate approach has helped Wolves stay in the top half of the Premier League table.

Sa has made 35 saves so far this season with a commendablesave percentage of 79.5. His impressive performances have helped him earn a call to the Portugal national team.

