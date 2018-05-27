5 Goalkeepers To Watch In World Cup 2018

The goalkeepers in the 2018 FIFA World Cup will have to fight it out to find out who exactly is the best in the world.

de Gea is a strong candidate for the Golden Glove

With less than a month before the World Cup kicks off in Russia, Liverpool goalkeeper, Loris Karius, suffered a horrifying and embarrassing night during the Champions League finals held in Kiev. It was absolutely a goalie's nightmare to make a blunder of himself and allow his opponents to score with ease. All the goalkeepers in the World Cup will surely be exceptionally careful not to put themselves in the same spotlight as Karius.

Fortunately or unfortunately for Karius, the German keeper was not called up by Joachim Low for the competition and he will be able to avoid unnecessary scrutiny on his performances before next season begins. Other keepers such as David de Gea, Manuel Neuer, and Keylor Navas will have to put on their best performance for their country and own reputation.

In the previous two editions of the FIFA World Cup, Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer won the Golden Glove Award. The latter remains Germany's first choice keeper despite not playing for the majority of the season due to an injury. Meanwhile, Casillas has been left out of the Spain football squad but his successor, de Gea, is an equally tough man to get past. Here is a look at five goalkeepers who are early contenders for the World Cup award.

#5 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Courtois is the undisputed Belgium number 1 keeper

Courtois remains Belgium's first choice goalkeeper despite competition from Simon Mignolet from Liverpool. The 26-year-old became the youngest keeper to represent Belgium back in 2011 and has made 55 appearances for his nation.

In the previous World Cup held in Brazil, the Chelsea player started all games for his nation until their journey ended in the quarterfinals round. The Belgium squad has strengthened over the years and they may possibly advance even further this time around.

Standing at 1.99m, Courtois is easily one of the tallest keepers in the competition. Thanks to his height, he is extremely good in the air and able to deal with set-pieces calmy. His quick reflexes and great concentration allow him to get to the ground easily and be alert to his surroundings at all time. The Belgian is expected to be named in the starting lineup for every match.