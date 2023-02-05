5 goalkeepers Tottenham Hotspur could replace Hugo Lloris with in the summer

Hugo Lloris has been one of the standout performers for Tottenham Hotspur since joining the north London club from Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2012. He has made 443 appearances for The Lilywhites, establishing himself as France's undisputed No. 1 choice and one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League over the years.

However, the 36-year-old Spurs captain's prowess between the posts is beginning to wane with his age. His tendency to make mistakes that directly lead to goals has increased over recent seasons. He retired from international duty after last year's World Cup, and his tenure at the top level of football might be coming to an end.

It may be the perfect time for Spurs to scout the market for a goalkeeper who can guide the team in the years to come. Here are five goalkeepers Tottenham may be interested in signing this summer to replace Hugo Lloris:

5 goalkeepers Tottenham Hotspur could consider to replace Hugo Lloris

#5 Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa & Argentina

Southampton FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

Emiliano Martínez made only 15 appearances during his eight years with Arsenal. However, an injury to Bernd Leno in the 2019-20 season opened the door for him to make his mark at the Emirates, and Martinez took that chance with both hands. He performed admirably in the Gunners' FA Cup triumph in 2020.

Additionally, he started in goal as Arsenal defeated Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield. Despite his spectacular efforts, Arsenal decided to cash in on the Argentine by selling him to Aston Villa for an estimated £20 million.

At Aston Villa, Martinez established himself as Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper. He played a key role in the Albiceleste's Copa América win in 2021, while also starring in their World Cup triumph last year. Martinez won the Golden Glove award in both competitions.

Martinez has kept nine clean sheets for Villa so far in the ongoing campaign, conceding 29 goals. It is unlikely that Martinez, 30, will ever match Lloris' longevity at Tottenham Hotspur, but he might be a useful addition for a few seasons.

#4 Jordan Pickford – Everton & England

Manchester United v Everton: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Since moving to Everton from Sunderland in 2017, Jordan Pickford has grown into one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League. His standout performances have led to rumors of moves away from Goodison Park, although none have materialized yet.

Pickford has been England's first-choice goalkeeper for years. While he has only kept four clean sheets in the league this season, that is more of a reflection of the Toffees' predicament than Pickford's ability.

Pickford may find it difficult to resist the opportunity to join Tottenham with the possibility of participating in the UEFA Champions League.

#3 Alban Lafont - FC Nantes & France

Alban Lafont in action for FC Nantes

Tottenham Hotspur may look to sign Alban Lafont, a promising French goalkeeper, as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. Lafont made his name while still a teenager with Toulouse, which led to a transfer to Serie A side Fiorentina in 2018.

He stayed with Fiorentina for a few years before joining FC Nantes and returning to French Ligue 1. Lafont, who is only 24 years old, has made more than 250 club appearances.

He has kept a remarkable eight clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season while only conceding 25 goals in 21 appearances. He has averaged a remarkable 72.53% save percentage. His addition would surely improve Tottenham's goalkeeping unit, which has allowed 31 goals so far this season.

#2 Alex Remiro - Real Sociedad & Spain

RCD Mallorca v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Alex Remiro has emerged as one of the best shot-stoppers since moving from Athletic Club Bilbao to Real Sociedad in 2020.

Real Sociedad have been inspired by the Spaniard this year as a result of his outstanding goalkeeping efforts, which have helped them move up to third in the La Liga standings. Remiro has excelled this season, allowing only 18 goals while recording eight clean sheets in 19 games.

While pricing Alex Remiro away from Real Sociedad would depend on how both sides complete their seasons, he might be a wise investment for Tottenham Hotspur at the age of 27.

#1 Dominik Livakovic - Dinamo Zagreb & Croatia

Croatia v Morocco: 3rd Place - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

It was unfortunate for Dominik Livakovic not to win the Golden Glove at the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup, where his incredible performances helped Croatia finish third. It was hard to argue against handing the award to Emiliano Martínez, who led Argentina to shoot-out victories over the Netherlands and France.

However, Livakovic was brilliant for Croatia, making critical stops to help them defeat Brazil in the quarterfinals and Morocco in the third-place playoff. Antonio Conte would benefit greatly from using his passing prowess in his system.

Despite playing for Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatian league, Livakovic proved at the World Cup that he could compete at the greatest level. The Premier League is one of the most attractive prospects for foreign players these days, so if Tottenham Hotspur were to approach, Livakovic would undoubtedly jump at the chance.

