5 Goals That Were Better Than Mohamed Salah's Puskas Winning Goal

Salah somehow won the Puskas award despite some incredible goals being scored over the last year

At the annual FIFA awards ceremony in London, Mohamed Salah surprisingly took home the best goal of the year. The Egyptian won the FIFA Puskás award for his Premier League strike against Everton. The goal itself was great, a strike that would be worthy of a goal of the month award. Declaring it as the best goal in world football from the last 12 months was incredibly generous.

We have not only seen much better goals over the last 12 months, but we have also seen them scored on much bigger occasions. Yes, a World Cup or Champions League goal is much more clutch than Salah's goal for a team chasing a top four finish. So here are five goals that would have been much more deserving winners of the award.

#5 Ricardo Quaresma vs Iran

The Portuguese star is known for the spectacular (Picture Credit FIFA.com)

This was among the goals nominated that missed out. After playing a one-two with his Portuguese teammate, the winger looked set to cross the ball into the box. Instead Quaresma took a shot with the outside of his foot from about 25 yards out, and it incredibly flew into the top corner. The imagination and execution were incredible, and it came on the biggest stage of them all.

