5 great football managers who had mediocre playing careers

Most top managers have a successful playing career behind them, but some have bucked the trend.

This quintet proves that you can turn a mediocrity into brilliance when you have the right job in the same field.

Sir Alex Ferguson in his playing days.

As far as one can recall, successful managers such as Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps all enjoyed great spells as a player. During their time as footballers, they won trophies and gained international recognition. It does seem to be true for the majority of top-level managers.

However, there are indeed some reputable managers who did not get much fame as a player, or had their careers shortened due to injuries. Despite that, they overcame the odds to emerge as some of the best few coaches in the world today.

The likes of Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho were relatively unknown during their playing years, but it turns out that they were immensely talented football tacticians.

Besides Wenger and Mourinho, three other great managers join them on the list of having a mediocre playing career, and honourable mentions include Sir Alex Ferguson as well as Joachim Low.

Ferguson's greatest achievement came during his days as Manchester United manager, but unbeknownst to many, he scored over 170 goals in 317 appearances for various Scottish clubs. Similarly, Low used to play for SC Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt before he was appointed as the manager of Germany's national team in 2006.

#5 Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann hung up his boots at an early age

As the youngest manager in history to win a UEFA Champions League (UCL) knockout tie, Julian Nagelsmann has all the attributes in place to become a great manager in the coming years. The 32-year-old had previously been linked to jobs at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid but he chose to join RB Leipzig last year and is doing pretty well at the club.

Nagelsmann started as a centre-back, but persistent knee injuries forced him to stop playing at U19 level in 2008. Thereafter, he turned to coaching and worked under Thomas Tuchel for a short period of time.

Despite being the youngest coach in Bundesliga, the German has earned praise from many other managers and players. When Manchester City faced Hoffenheim in the UCL two years ago, Guardiola claimed that,

"There are young coaches who have come through like Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel, who, if they coached in Spain, you’d think they were Spanish."

"Taking over Hoffenheim in such a bad situation so young. He will have a lot of success in his career."

At the moment, Nagelsmann may not have won many trophies, but he is already getting plenty of recognition for his hard work and is widely expected to become a successful manager.

#4 Rafael Benitez

Benitez had to retire due to his persistent injuries

Rafael Benitez graduated from Los Blancos' youth academy in 1978 and went on to join Real Madrid C. However, recurring injury problems hampered his career as a footballer and he was forced to retire from the sport at the prime age of 26. Thereafter, Benitez joined the Los Blancos' coaching staff, which kick-started his managerial career.

In 2002, the 59-year-old won his first La Liga title when he took over the reins at Valencia. Although, the following season ended in disappointment, Benitez and his side rebounded quickly to lift both the domestic trophy and UEFA Cup final in 2004.

His success in Spain made him well regarded and he was eventually asked to take charge of Liverpool in June 2004. As the first Spaniard to manage a club in the Premier League, Benitez had the responsibility to build a reputation for Spanish coaches. He won a total of four competitions, including the Champions League title in 2006, with the Reds.

For someone who failed to find much success as a footballer, Benitez emerged as one of the best managers in the world. Currently, he is the manager of Chinese Super League team Dalian Yifang.

Klopp always thought of himself as a manager

When he was a player, Jurgen Klopp had already set his sights on becoming a manager. The German international described himself as having "fourth-division feet and a first-division head". As much as he was the record goalscorer at Mainz 05, scoring 56 goals in 52 league games, Klopp was never really in the running to become a world-class player.

His retirement marked the start of a new career path and, for seven years, Klopp dedicated his time to Mainz as a manager. By 2008, the German attracted attention from bigger clubs, namely Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Eventually, Klopp decided to sign for the latter and throughout his seven years with BVB, he won the Bundesliga twice.

In October 2015, Klopp signed for Liverpool, replacing the sacked Brendan Rodgers. It took the German a couple of transfer windows to finally get the players he wanted on his side and in 2017, the 52-year-old led Liverpool to their first UCL final since 2007. Despite the defeat to Real Madrid, fans knew that Klopp's tactics were working, and the club was on the right track to achieving great success.

A year later, the Reds qualified for the Champions League finals once again. Eager to not let history repeat itself, they beat domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur and lifted the club's sixth UCL title overall. Before the suspension of the current 2019-20 campaign, Liverpool were inches away from winning the domestic trophy as they sat on top of the Premier League table with 82 points.

Regardless of whether the season continues in the later part of the year, Klopp has undeniably done a remarkable job at Anfield as compared to his mediocre playing career.

#2 Jose Mourinho

Mourinho made only 94 senior appearances in his career

Jose Mourinho is a manager with a penchant for winning trophies. Throughout his managerial career, he has coached top European clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter Milan and won multiple accolades. Presently, he is the manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

The 57-year-old became a manager in 2000 and his first test was at Benfica. Although Mourinho was doing well there, the newly elected club president, Manuel Vilarinho, refused to offer him a contract extension at once. This resulted in the Portuguese manager submitting his resignation after just nine games.

After leaving Benfica, he continued to manage two other Portuguese clubs, including Porto, where he won the Champions League, before making the move abroad to join Chelsea on a three-year contract in 2004. In a press conference, he emphasised that he was a top manager even though he did not have much experience and from then on, Mourinho was nicknamed "The Special One". His success at Stamford Bridge gained much attention and he proved his capabilities of managing a top club.

While The Special One is often able to bring out the best in his players and his team, he was not that special during his playing career. Mourinho's career as a midfielder spanned just seven years (1980-1987) where he accumulated only 94 appearances. Needless to say, the former Real Madrid manager never made it to Portugal's national team and barely anyone knew about him as a player.

#1 Arsene Wenger

Wenger gained his reputation when he was Arsenal's manager

Often regarded as Mourinho's nemesis, Arsene Wenger spent over 20 years managing Arsenal and was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League. The Frenchman will definitely be remembered for the incredible 2003-04 title-winning season where they emerged unbeaten throughout the campaign. Till date, only Klopp's Liverpool came close to replicating the success this season but their hopes were dashed after a 3-0 loss to Watford away from home.

During his time at Arsenal, Wenger has worked with the likes of Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie, grooming them to become future stars in Europe. While not every player has succeeded under the 70-year-old, almost everyone respected his dedication as a manager.

A midfielder by trade, the former Monaco manager was a player of a couple of lower-league clubs such as Mutzig and Mulhouse. The only Ligue 1 club he has played for was Strasbourg from 1978-1981 where he made 11 appearances. Like Mourinho, Wenger never made it to the national team and was also a relatively unknown player. Football fans only started to take notice of him when he was appointed Arsenal's manager.

Since leaving the Gunners, Wenger joined FIFA as the Chief of Global Football Development in November 2019.