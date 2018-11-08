×
5 great footballers who have never won any major trophies

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
795   //    08 Nov 2018, 19:31 IST

Jermain Defoe is yet to win a trophy
Silverware means everything in football not just for a player who has just arrived at the scene, but also for those who have been a part of this particular sport for a very long time. There are those who have their trophy cabinets filled with more than 20 titles with their club and their international sides, but there have also been great players who have never been able to put their hands around a trophy in their career.

Be it a runner-up medal or highly acclaimed individual credentials, these 5 legends of the game, who are considered by many as some of the best footballers haven't actually won the greatest prize in any competition, be it a club or international. However, with their skills and playing style, they surely have won the hearts of millions of football fans all around the world.

#5 Antonio Di Natale

Di Natale has never won a major trophy.
The late-bloomer does not require any introduction, as he was one of the rising stars of Serie A in the late 2010s. His skills as a top-class striker did earn him a lot of individual credentials, but the biggest surprise here is the fact that Di Natale never reached the finals of any club tournament ever.

The only time he was seen appearing in a final was in the 2012 UEFA Euro Finals, where the Blues faced a humiliating defeat against the Spanish giants.

However, this does not change the fact that the former Udinese legend is one of the most individually decorated footballers ever to step foot on the pitch. With two golden boots and a player of the year in 2010, Di Natale was surely a player who had a lot to offer. Only if he could win a title, he'd have sealed a spot for himself among the top football players.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Germany Football Lionel Messi Jermain Defoe Facts-Trivia Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
