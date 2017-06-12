5 great footballers who played for clubs you didn't know about

We take a look at five players who played for clubs that many of us probably don't know of.

Aimar signed for Johor Darul Ta’zim in 2013

Footballers need both luck and proper decision making to ensure that they have successful careers. While some hit the ground running wherever they go, there are others who make very absurd choices when it comes to selecting a club to play for.

A lot of factors affect their choice and sometimes these choices are forced on them due to their form or fitness.

Here we take a look at five footballing icons who made bizarre moves and played for clubs you didn’t know about:

#5 Pablo Aimar (Johor Darul Ta’zim)

Pablo Aimar started off as a 17-year-old who came up through the ranks at River Plate and went on to become a well-known footballer in Europe as well as in his country. The Argentine was an inspiration for the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, who grew up idolising the midfielder.

Valencia signed him up in 2001 for €24m and Aimar played a key role in their run to the Champions League final in the same year, where they lost to Bayern Munich on penalties.

He also won the league with Valencia twice (in 2001-02 and 2003-04) and made over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions. He completed a bizarre move to Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim in 2013 and became the highest paid player ever to feature in the Malaysia Super League.

He signed a two-year contract with the club but made only eight appearances, scoring two goals, before being released in 2014 after suffering numerous injuries.