Not all great players make great managers. Say hello to some of game's greatest ever managers who were average footballers.

25 Jul 2017

Great players don’t always become great managers. Just take a look at the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona, Luis Figo and Alan Shearer; all were great players but none could hack it in the managerial world. In fact, many of the best managers in the world weren’t particularly eye-catching on the pitch.

What this proves is that you don’t have to have the touch of Lionel Messi to be able to tell other people how to play. Managers possess a different skill set to that of players, a skill set not all talented players are blessed with. Basically, all of us fans still have a chance of lifting the World Cup one day…as managers.

Here are 5 great managers who were average players.

#5 Louis van Gaal

Van Gaal has won 20 trophies as a manager

The charismatic Dutchman is a prominent figure in the managing realm but as a player, he never truly made any lasting impact.

Louis van Gaal may be branded as an Ajax icon, but the Dutchman never actually played professionally for the Dutch giants. He did begin his playing career there but never quite made the cut, subsequently being sold.

Van Gaal’s renowned philosophy of dominating possession emanates from his playing position, holding midfielder. But as a player, he wasn't able to control his destiny.

As a player, Van Gaal played 331 games, scoring 34 goals in the process. The Dutchman spent most of his time in the 2nd divisions of Belgium and Holland. More specifically, at Royal Antwerp, Telstar, Sparta Rotterdam and AZ Alkmaar, these evidently pale in comparison to the clubs he’s now managed.

As a manager, Van Gaal has been in charge of 382 games, leading greats like Ajax, Manchester United and Bayern Munich to domestic glory.

