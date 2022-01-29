5 great midfielders to play under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is arguably one of the best managers in the world right now. With a smart, tactful and attacking approach to the game, his style of football has been a delight to watch.

The German manager is only getting better with time and is bound to achieve more success in the future. There are very few managers in the game who can motivate their players as well as Klopp does.

Jurgen Klopp has always had an attacking approach

With Klopp's style of football, midfielders have a key role in maintaining the tempo of the game. Having managed a good number of European clubs, the German manager has had the opportunity to play with some top-quality midfield players.

Many of them have helped him become the successful coach he is right now. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top midfielders to have played under Jurgen Klopp so far.

#5 Ilkay Gundogan (Borussia Dortmund)

Galatasaray AS v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

Jurgen Klopp had an amazing time at Borussia Dortmund, making a mark in the Bundesliga. At the time, he had some wonderful and underrated players at his disposal and Ilkay Gundogan was one of them.

The German midfielder is an extremely talented player. With his timely runs in the box, creativity and goal-scoring abilities, Gundogan was very productive while at Dortmund. Klopp's attacking game-style suited him well as he went on to make 117 appearances under the German manager.

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC Ilkay Gundogan says Pep Guardiola is the best coach he has worked with ‘tactically’ and Jurgen Klopp is a manager you would go on the pitch and die for. Ilkay Gundogan says Pep Guardiola is the best coach he has worked with ‘tactically’ and Jurgen Klopp is a manager you would go on the pitch and die for. https://t.co/5qHyyKs5P8

Had it not been for long-term injuries, Gundogan would have surely earned more success under Klopp. Nevertheless, the German midfielder joined Manchester City in 2016 and is doing quite well with them.

#4 Fabinho (Liverpool)

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

There are very few players in the world right now who are as versatile and underrated as Liverpool's Fabinho. The former Real Madrid midfielder has been an asset to the Reds on the pitch.

Ever since he joined the Premier League club in 2018 from Monaco, Fabinho has been very impressive with all his defensive abilities. He can play as a defensive and central midfielder and can even play as a central defender if and whenever needed. Jurgen Klopp has managed to make the best use of the Brazilian's skills and help bring success to the club.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Jurgen Klopp knows the value of Fabinho Jurgen Klopp knows the value of Fabinho 🙏 https://t.co/FDJLKRSvIr

Under the management of the German, Fabinho has played 147 games so far. The Brazilian midfielder remains an important player for Klopp as he aspires to achieve big things with Liverpool.

