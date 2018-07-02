5 great moments from Mohamed Salah's Liverpool career so far

Mohamed Salah has stole the show since his arrival at Liverpool

Despite being linked with European supergiants Real Madrid, it was revealed on Monday that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah had signed a new 5-year long contract with the club. This news has come as a huge boost for the fans as many feared that their Egyptian King would leave them this summer. Although there is no guarantee that Salah will stay at Anfield beyond next season, there could be at least one more year of the magic at the club.

The forward has been a revelation since his £36 million move to Liverpool last summer. The Egyptian just hit the ground running and never seemed to be having any problem settling at his new club. Salah started scoring on his league debut for the Reds and couldn't stop doing it until the end of the season.

While mesmerising the lovers of the game with the talent in his feet, the Egyptian took home some major trophies and broke more than a few records which were previously held by some true legends.

The 2017/18 season with Liverpool has been one filled with so many great moments on and off the pitch for Salah. Here are five such great moments from the attacker's life at Merseyside so far:

#5 The bromance with Dejan Lovren

Get yourself a man who looks at you like Salah looks at Lovren

When Liverpool played, it was always the attacking trio of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane who ran the show. Naturally many would have expected the three to be best friends off the pitch as well. However, Liverpool's number 11 found a best bud in Dejan Lovren of all the people.

While Salah was lauded for racking up goals, Lovren was facing as worse as death threats from his own fans at one point of the last season. Though a good friendship between the two seemed to be an unlikely one for more than a handful of reasons, it happened.

The duo exchanged a lot of banter on social media platforms like Instagram and without any doubt personally as well. The bromance between the two players got too strong that the Liverpool media team decided to let them have a coffee chat...in front of a camera. The video was received very well by the Liverpool faithful and hit one million views on Youtube within no time.

We will be getting to see more of the 'Salovren' combo in the upcoming season and that is exciting.