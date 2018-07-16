5 great players who could have won the World Cup had they represented a different country

Naveen K FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11.22K // 16 Jul 2018, 21:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi was eligible to play for Spain

The 2018 World Cup came to an end with a formidable French side getting the better of Croatia 4-2 in the final. It was one of the most memorable World Cups for many as there were a lot of thrilling matches, late equalizers/winners etc.

One of the major talking points of the recently-concluded 2018 World Cup is the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two all-time greats, failing to get their hands on the elusive trophy.

It's not just Ronaldo and Messi, there are a lot of great players who couldn't win the World Cup even once and the list includes former Ballon d'Or winner Luis Figo, Paolo Maldini etc. Not everyone can win the World Cup as it depends on team performance rather than individual brilliance.

Still, a few great players could have won the World Cup if they had chosen a different country to represent. Let us take a look at great players who were eligible to play for two countries and could have won the World Cup had they represented another country instead of the one they represented.

#5 Kevin-Prince Boateng

Germany v Ghana: Group G - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Kevin-Prince Boateng has been one of the most controversial figures in the history of Football. Born in Berlin, Germany, he was eligible to play for both Ghana and Germany in international Football.

In 2006, the Ghana Football Association were in contact with Boateng on him representing Ghana ahead of the 2006 World Cup. But the process under which FIFA had to decide on his eligibility would be long as Boateng was past the age under the old FIFA rules where old youth internationals could switch allegiance.

Later in 2009, FIFA decided to change the rules and gave Kevin the go-ahead to switch his allegiance to the African nation. It was in May 2010, Kevin's move to Ghana was officially completed and he was drafted into the national squad immediately for the 2010 World Cup. He was also a part of the2014 World Cup before he was sent back home mid-way through the tournament.

Like his brother Jerome Boateng, Kevin could have easily decided to represent the Germans. Had he done that, he could have easily got himself on the list of World Cup winners as Germany and Jerome won the World Cup in 2014.