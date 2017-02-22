5 iconic sporting pairs who are always discussed together

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam 22 Feb 2017

Good things always come in pairs, and it appears that axiom extends to sportsmen. Some of the biggest icons in sport have held one of their rivals in high regard, and admitted to being spurred on to greater heights by that rivalry.

Here’s a look at 5 such rivalries:

Sachin Tendulkar – Brian Lara

Tendulkar leads Lara in terms of absolute scores, but Lara has hit some mammoth knocks too

The two are frequently spoken of as among the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. While Sachin outdoes Lara in terms of sheer statistics and is ahead on runs in both test and one-day cricket, the two are still considered among the greatest in the game.

"It’s always been a joy to play against him. I loved watching Brian scoring runs against other nations, not India," Tendulkar said.

One right-handed (Tendulkar) – and the other left-handed, the pair have always drawn comparisons to one another for their sheer firepower. While Tendulkar retired a few years after Lara did, and continued to play other forms of cricket until recent years.

Could sheer runs be enough to compare the two? While Tendulkar has played big games, Lara’s knocks have been unprecedented. The Trinidadian ace hit two centuries and two double-centuries in his last year of Test match cricket, 2007.

Lara never played in T20s – so it’s impossible to know how he might have fared in that format. There are several parameters to judge the two by, but any comparison might well be unfair for these two sporting greats, who have long displayed a mutual respect that has endured even after their respective retirements.