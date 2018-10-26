×
5 greatest El Clasico memories that we will never forget

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.20K   //    26 Oct 2018, 18:57 IST

The Clasico has given us more memories than any other football fixture
The Clasico has given us more memories than any other football fixture

The greatest football event in the history of the sport comes with a lot more than the players can actually bear. It is a spectacle of some of the most talented football players uniting and delivering a performance like none other. With a history of more than a century, the clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid in any competition is like none other. No football contest has the audacity to match the charisma of El Clasico.

The Clasico has given as more memories than we can savour. From disputes, fights and political controversies, to records that have been broken between the two clubs, we are sure to see a package of world-class football.

With every fixture that is played between Real Madrid and Barcelona, memories are sure to be made, and some of these memories are registered in the history books. 5 of these memories are the ones we cannot forget at all.

#5 Pig's head thrown at Luis Figo

Figo after the Clasico in 2000
Figo after the Clasico in 2000

The 2000 Ballon d'Or winner, Figo was one of the most controversial players in terms of shifting clubs between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Often considered as one of the greatest Portuguese players of all time, Barcelona fans considered this move as a 'sin', as Figo moved to rivals Real Madrid in 2005 at the beginning of the Florentino Perez era.

The €62 million transfer fee made him the most expensive player at that point in time.

However, it looked like the Barcelona fans didn't quite 'forgive' the attacking midfielder, during Figo's first trip to Camp Nou in the 2000/01 season, he went on to take a corner for Los Blancos, but Camp Nou wasn't too happy about this, as an array of objects such as plastic bottles, beer cups, and even a pig's head was thrown at the Real Madrid number 10. That is right, a real pig's head.

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
