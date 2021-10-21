5 greatest El Clasicos of the 21st century

It's El Clasico time once again, as Barcelona and Real Madrid will go head-to-head for the first time this season at Camp Nou on Sunday. It promises to be a clash of the Titans as the two arch-rivals will go all out to secure all three points.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have produced memorable clashes over the years, especially in La Liga. Their rivalry has reached another level in the 21st century, with El Clasico becoming one of the biggest games in club football, thanks to its history, intensity and popularity.

In the last few years, there have been many interesting clashes between the two Spanish behemoths. Ahead of their upcoming league meeting, here's a look the five greatest El Clasicos since the turn of the century:

#5 Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona (La Liga, 2009)

A whopping eight goals were scored on the night.

Real Madrid and Barcelona produced a match to remember for years when they clashed at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 2, 2009. The match had everything one could have asked for: intensity, goals and an enticing tactical battle.

Pep Guardiola proved his tactical nous by deploying Lionel Messi as a false nine. That allowed Barcelona to make quick work of Real Madrid's defence. Messi and Thierry Henry both scored twice, with Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol also finding the back of the net.

Xavi Hernandez produced a decisive display during the game, recording four assists. Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Ramos struck for Real Madrid, but that wasn't enough for the team on the night.

#4 Barcelona 3-3 Real Madrid (La Liga, 2007)

Lionel Messi (right) scored his first El Clasico hat-trick in this game.

It was one of the games that brought Lionel Messi into the limelight. The Argentine dominated the headlines with an incredible performance. That ensured Barcelona avoided what would've been an embarrassing El Clasico defeat in front of their fans on March 10, 2007.

Real Madrid took the lead on three separate occasions, but each time Lionel Messi pegged them back. The Argentine ended the game with an impressive hat-trick to become the youngest player to do so in El Clasico history. He also became the youngest player to score in El Clasico, a record that was broken by Vinicius Junior last season.

