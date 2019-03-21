×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 greatest football teams of all time

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22   //    21 Mar 2019, 01:37 IST

The AC Milan side of 1989-1990 season
The AC Milan side of 1989-1990 season

Football is the most popular game in the world, and continues to enjoy tremendous fanfare worldwide. The great club teams in the world like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona have supporters all around the world.

Moreover, even national teams like those of Brazil, Germany, Spain, Argentina and the Netherlands boast worldwide support.

The success of a football team should primarily be measured by its overall title triumphs. However, the playing style of a team should also be kept in mind, as it provides ample entertainment to the viewers as well.

We have taken both club teams as well as national teams into consideration to prepare our list. It is not very easy to do so, because the club teams usually play a lot more matches than the national ones. Still, the quality of a top team is always evident, and it was not very difficult to select the top 5 teams ever.

Let's have a look at the top 5 football teams of all time:

5. AC Milan (1989 to 1994)

AC Milan of the late 80s and early 90s set the benchmark for excellence in world football. They combined the defensive dourness of Italy with the silken grace of the Netherlands, and their coach Arrigo Sacchi's tactical acumen supplemented it.

Milan won 3 European Cups and 3 Serie A titles during that period, and beat clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona quite comfortably in the continental competition.

Milan had some players, who would be serious contenders for selection in an all-time world eleven. Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini and Marco Van Basten were outstanding players, and they were ably supported by the likes of Marcel Desailly, Carlo Ancelotti, Ruud Gullit and Alessandro Costacurta.

After Sacchi stepped down as their manager in 1991, Fabio Capello took charge of Milan, and led them to domestic as well as continental glory.

Milan quite possibly had the greatest back 4 of all time, and also a very creative and solid midfield. They beat Cruyff's great Barcelona side 4-0 in the Champions League final, and that performance was quite possibly the pinnacle for that wonderful side.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Lionel Messi Pele Timeless Leisure Reading
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
The 5 Greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top Ten Best Football Teams of All Time
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest of all time
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's 5 greatest players of all time
RELATED STORY
5 greatest football managers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Argentine footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Football Rivalries of All Time
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's 5 greatest footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 greatest footballers to have never won the FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
European Qualifiers
23 Mar ALB TUR 01:15 AM Albania vs Turkey
International Friendlies 2019
23 Mar ARG VEN 01:30 AM Argentina vs Venezuela
23 Mar PER PAR 05:30 AM Peru vs Paraguay
23 Mar GUA COS 06:30 AM Guatemala vs Costa Rica
23 Mar MEX CHI 07:45 AM Mexico vs Chile
23 Mar JOR SYR 08:30 PM Jordan vs Syria
23 Mar JOR SYR 08:30 PM Jordan vs Syria
23 Mar BRA PAN 10:30 PM Brazil vs Panama
23 Mar BRA PAN 10:30 PM Brazil vs Panama
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us