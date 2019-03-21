5 greatest football teams of all time

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 // 21 Mar 2019, 01:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The AC Milan side of 1989-1990 season

Football is the most popular game in the world, and continues to enjoy tremendous fanfare worldwide. The great club teams in the world like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona have supporters all around the world.

Moreover, even national teams like those of Brazil, Germany, Spain, Argentina and the Netherlands boast worldwide support.

The success of a football team should primarily be measured by its overall title triumphs. However, the playing style of a team should also be kept in mind, as it provides ample entertainment to the viewers as well.

We have taken both club teams as well as national teams into consideration to prepare our list. It is not very easy to do so, because the club teams usually play a lot more matches than the national ones. Still, the quality of a top team is always evident, and it was not very difficult to select the top 5 teams ever.

Let's have a look at the top 5 football teams of all time:

5. AC Milan (1989 to 1994)

AC Milan of the late 80s and early 90s set the benchmark for excellence in world football. They combined the defensive dourness of Italy with the silken grace of the Netherlands, and their coach Arrigo Sacchi's tactical acumen supplemented it.

Milan won 3 European Cups and 3 Serie A titles during that period, and beat clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona quite comfortably in the continental competition.

Milan had some players, who would be serious contenders for selection in an all-time world eleven. Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini and Marco Van Basten were outstanding players, and they were ably supported by the likes of Marcel Desailly, Carlo Ancelotti, Ruud Gullit and Alessandro Costacurta.

After Sacchi stepped down as their manager in 1991, Fabio Capello took charge of Milan, and led them to domestic as well as continental glory.

Milan quite possibly had the greatest back 4 of all time, and also a very creative and solid midfield. They beat Cruyff's great Barcelona side 4-0 in the Champions League final, and that performance was quite possibly the pinnacle for that wonderful side.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement