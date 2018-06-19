5 greatest German footballers of all time

Germany have had quite a few legends representing them and here are five of the best players to don the famous white jersey

Subhadeep Roy TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 15:37 IST

Germany are one of the most successful footballing nations of all time. They are also the most consistent one and have performed exceptionally well in the major tournaments over the decades. They have won the FIFA World Cup 4 times and finished runners-up on 4 other occasions. They have also won the European Championship 3 times and finished runners-up on 3 other occasions. This incredible record makes Germany unrivalled in terms of continual success in football.

German football is known for its emphasis on team game and cohesion. Germany prefer to perform as a team and their enviable efficiency is not usually dependent on one or two individuals.

Still, over the years, they have produced some exceptional players who have become legends of the game over the course of time. Apart from winning tournaments and titles for their respective teams, those players have been able to impress millions of fans worldwide with their brilliant performances. We would like to discuss 5 such players in this article:

#5 Sepp Maier

The legendary German goalkeeper Sepp Maier was a jovial person off the field but a superb performer under the bar for Bayern Munich and the German national team. He appeared in 599 matches for Bayern after having graduated from the youth ranks of the club. He was the custodian of that brilliant Bayern side of the 1970s which conquered Europe and the world. Maier won 4 Bundesliga titles, 3 European Cups and 1 Cup Winners’ Cup for Bayern in his illustrious career.

Maier performed exceptionally well for the national side too. He won the World Cup with West Germany in 1974 and the European Championship in 1972. He was part of 4 World cup squads and won 95 caps for West Germany in a much-decorated career. Maier was a brilliant shot-stopper and became famous for his long kicks. He also had a calming influence on the defenders with his cool demeanour.

Maier is one of the most successful footballers of all time as he succeeded in winning the FIFA World Cup, European Championship and the European Cup. He remains the greatest goal-keeper Germany has produced.