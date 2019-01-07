5 Greatest Liverpool footballers of all time

Liverpool FC's Logo

Liverpool FC, founded in 1892, are one of the greatest football clubs in the world and also the most successful English club of all time. They have won the European Cup five times and the English League 18 times.

Liverpool were the best club side in the world in the late 1970s and early 1980s and won the European Cup thrice in six years from 1978 to 1984. They also won the English league quite a few times in the 1980s. They also managed to win their 5th European crown in 2005 by beating AC Milan in a thrilling match in Istanbul.

However, they have not been able to win the English League since 1990 and would hope to break the jinx this time around. They are at the top of the league table after 22 matches and remain the favorites to win their 19th league title.

“You will never walk alone” is the chant that reverberates through Liverpool’s home ground Anfield during most of their home matches. Liverpool are also commonly known as “the Reds”. They have had some legendary players playing for them throughout the decades. We would now take a look at their 5 greatest players of all time.

#5 Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher

Carragher remains a benchmark of excellence and longevity among the English defenders. He was signed by Liverpool in 1996 and continued playing for them till 2013. He was among the best defenders in the world in his prime. Carragher also played for the English national team for more than a decade.

Carragher was a center-back primarily, but could also play as a right-back. He formed a great defensive partnership with Finland's Sami Hyypia. Hyypia was very strong in the air and a great man-marker, but Carragher had better distribution skills, was a clean tackler and could sweep the ball out very well.

Carragher played for Liverpool in 737 matches and scored 5 goals for them. He won the UEFA Champions League in 2005 and two FA Cups with them. He was also selected in Premier League’s team of the year for the 2005-06 season.

