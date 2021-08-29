5 greatest Manchester United #7s of all time

Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They have fans all across the planet and their global appeal is quite astounding, to put it mildly. One of the main factors behind their popularity is the quality of the players who have worn their storied red shirt.

Manchester United has been home to some of the greatest players in the history of football

Manchester United's legacy as a dominant force in English football as a club that defied the odds, battled setbacks and came out on top is unchallenged. The clout that comes with that level of admiration and popularity has enabled the club to attract some of the greatest talents in football.

In football, certain jersey numbers mean certain things. For example, the #10 jersey is usually given to the playmaker of the team. The #1 jersey belongs to the goalkeeper. The #7 jersey is often given to the most creative player on the side.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the greatest Manchester United #7s of all time.

#5 Bryan Robson

Robson At Manchester United

Before Manchester United became perennial winners under Sir Alex Ferguson, there was a period during which the club struggled. Bryan Robson was a welcome ray of hope during that time and he stayed at the club for thirteen years.

Robson was a brilliant box-to-box midfielder who made the transition from Ron Atkinson to Sir Alex Ferguson rather seamlessly. He was a fiercely competitive and tenacious presence on the pitch. The Englishman was a well-rounded player who was good at tackling and passing and at aerial duels as well.

His enthusiasm and energy levels helped maintain the spirits in the dressing room. Robson was an inspiring character and played a crucial role in establishing certain values at the club under Ferguson, which they benefitted from hugely in the 1990s.

In 183 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, Robson scored 41 goals and provided three assists. He won two Premier League titles, one European Cup Winners' Cup, three FA Cups and one League Cup with Manchester United.

#4 David Beckham

David Beckham

Never let David Beckham's appeal as a fashion icon or a brand lead you to believe that the man's credentials as a footballer were suspect. The brand was built on his brilliance as a footballer. One of the most technically refined footballers of his generation, Beckham was phenomenal for Manchester United.

Of course he is known for his consistency with free-kicks but there was so much more to Beckham's game. He was also a man for the big occasion and has had several legendary moments in his career. Beckham was a vital part of the legendary Class of 92 that won the continental treble in the 1998-99 season.

His individual performance and iconic last-minute free-kick goal against Greece to secure qualification to the 2002 World Cup for England is unreal. Beckham's vintage #7 kits are still popular to this day.

In a total of 388 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, he scored 85 goals and provided 101 assists. Beckham won six Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups and one Intercontinental Cup with Manchester United.

The streets will never forget.



Becks ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EOkX2p9K11 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 14, 2020

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith