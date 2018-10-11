5 greatest Manchester United comebacks in the Premier League

Heinz Muthu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 138 // 11 Oct 2018, 12:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexis Sanchez headed home the winner against Newcastle United

Manchester United were always known for their comebacks and late goals in the game, especially in the Fergusson era. This Saturday, they once again justified that name when they produced another comeback against Newcastle after going 2-0 down at halftime and eventually winning the game 3-2.

1999 Champions League Final will always remain the greatest comeback in the history of the club but a few of their encounters in the Premier League have also been memorable. Here is a list of 5 greatest comebacks by Manchester United in the Premier League.

#5 Arsenal 2-4 Manchester United, 1st February 2005

John O'Shea celebrating after scoring against Arsenal at Highbury

This match is always remembered for the tunnel incident between Roy Keane and Patrick Viera which occurred before the players went out on the pitch at Highbury Stadium. Keane was fuming over Viera for having a go at young Gary Neville and referee had to settle down the heat before the kick-off.

Arsenal opened the scoring early in the game through Viera's header only to concede 10 mins later with Giggs' shot in the bottom left corner of the goal to make it 1-1. Bergkamp smacked the second goal past Roy Caroll on 35th min and the first half ended with Arsenal leading 2-1.

Manchester United had a bit of a shaky start in the second half. But a Ronaldo brace and a brilliant chip by John O'Shea at 88th min over Almunia sealed the win from Manchester United.

#4 Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspurs, 16th May 1999

Andrew Cole with the winning goal against Spurs, May 1999

Going into this match, Manchester United needed only a win to seal the Premier League title. Other than PL, Manchester United were also in contention for FA Cup and UEFA Champions League that season.

Les Ferdinand scored the opening goal in 24th by poking the ball over Peter Schmeichel who misjudged the aerial ball and moved forward to collect it. With 3 mins to go in the first half, Beckham made brought it back to level terms with a curling shot.

Manchester United having the momentum going in the second half. At 47th min, Gary Neville pinged an aerial ball inside the box to Andy Cole, who produced a piece of magic by controlling the ball well with his first touch and lofted it into the goal over Ian Walker. United secured the PL title at fulltime, first of the three trophies of their treble season.

1 / 2 NEXT