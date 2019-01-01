5 Greatest matches played by Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson is arguably the greatest manager of all time in football. In a coaching career spanning over three decades, he has won a lot of trophies. The majority of those trophies were won while he was in charge of Manchester United. In an incredibly long tenure of 27 years, Ferguson won 38 titles for United including 13 Premier Leagues and 2 UEFA Champions Leagues.

Like all supremely successful managers, Ferguson was usually flawless with his tactics, instinctive with his substitutions and judicious with his signings. His teams managed to win a lot of close matches by scoring goals in the dying minutes of the match as the concept of “Fergie time” was introduced in football. Needless to say, United played a lot of memorable matches under Sir Alex. We would have a look at the top 5 matches during his tenure at the club.

#1 Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich (1999 Champions League final)

Solskjaer celebrates after scoring the winner

United’s maiden European triumph under Sir Alex was also quite possibly their most memorable match under him. The mighty Bayern Munich led through a Mario Basler strike from a direct free-kick in the first half and were decidedly the better team in that match.

However, Bayern’s coach Ottmar Hitzfeld decided to take off Lothar Matthaus with a few minutes remaining in order to ensure a standing ovation for the German legend by the spectators.

Hitzfeld must still rue that decision as it slackened Bayern’s defense to an extent and allowed United to come back into the match. Teddy Sheringham scored in typical fashion to put United level in the injury time.

No sooner had the applause stopped and the sense of relief sunk into the minds of the United supporters, than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the current United boss who had come in as a substitute, flicked home from inside the Bayern penalty box from a set-piece.

The United supporters were almost lost for words and the trophy was won in the space of a few crazy minutes of football. United supporters still cherish the memories of that night at Camp Nou and it has to be the greatest match United have played under Sir Alex.

