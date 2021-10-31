5 greatest midfielders to play under Arsene Wenger

Arsenal have a lot to thank Arsene Wenger for. When he took charge of the club for the first time in 1996, his arrival was greeted with perplexity by Arsenal fans and the English media. In his first full season at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger gave a fitting reply to anyone who doubted his credentials.

The Gunners became Premier League champions in 1998 and also won the FA Cup and that was the start of a 22-year legacy of the French manager. Arsene Wenger installed a different DNA into his team, under him the Gunners invented "the Arsenal way" of playing.

Arsene Wenger groomed some exemplary midfielders

Arsenal have benefitted big time from Wenger's shrewd recruitment strategies and belief in youth. The Gunners bought many less-renowned players with potential and with Arsene Wenger's vision they turned these players into future stars. Today we focus on the selective crop who ran the show in midfield under the former Arsenal manager.

They were the best at what they did, be it running past defenders to tee up the strikers or hold the ball for their team. Some even scored at free will with elegance. On that note, here are the five greatest midfielders to play under Arsene Wenger:

#5 Mesut Ozil

Let's start out with arguably the most debatable name on this list. If Mesut Ozil was on a contract that paid him half the amount that he was earning at Arsenal, he'd not be as disrespected in his final days as he was. Arsene Wenger bought an attacking midfielder who was gifted with a vision only a few in the game had.

Ozil could look at the three passing options available to him and make a fourth completely different pass. Some of those being so outrageous that people like us wouldn't even notice it with a naked eye. He was sublime while moving with the ball, and always thought of progressing with it.

Arsene Wenger loved Ozil and his system very much revolved around the German. After joining the Gunners in 2013, he went on to make 254 appearances for Arsenal. He decorated his seven-and-a-half year spell with 44 goals and 77 assists. Of those, 37 goals and 71 assists came under Arsene Wenger's reign.

Ozil guided Arsenal to three FA Cup victories since arriving at the Emirates. In the 2015-16 season Ozil created 146 chances, the most by any player in a single season.

He registered 19 assists and if Oliver Giroud hadn't gone on a goal-drought, he could have had at least a few more. The German also holds the record for most chances created in a single Premier League game, 12. If Ozil had played alongside Gilberto Silva and Patrick Vieira, he would have easily been the best Arsenal No.10 ever.

#4 Freddie Ljunberg

Fredrik Ljungberg of Arsenal

Talk about Arsenal's best bargain deals and you wouldn't dare miss out on Freddie Ljungberg. How do you start your successful journey as a Gunner and become a favorite of the fans? Score a goal against Manchester United just seconds into your debut!

The Arsenal No.8 was for many a true reflection of Arsene Wenger's football philosophy. He was athletic, he was skillful, graceful and loved to entertain the crowd. At £3 million, his signing was a daylight robbery! The Swedish midfielder, with his pink hair and likable personality, soon became a cult hero for the Gunners.

Ljungberg averaged one goal every four games for Arsenal, a very impressive return from a man who came in running from the deep to score. When Robert Pires suffered an injury in 2002, Ljungberg deputized on the opposite flank and it never looked like he was out of position.

Arsene Wenger's absolute bargain became the first player after 40 years to score in consecutive FA Cup finals back in 2002. In his nine years at Arsenal, the Swede won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups. He also won the Player of the Season award in the English division for the 2001-02 season.

