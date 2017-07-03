5 greatest moments in Liverpool history

Liverpool have been the architects of some of the beautiful games greatest moments.

@iDanny4 by Danny Nazareth Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jul 2017, 11:08 IST

Liverpool are unsurprisingly one of the best-supported clubs in the world

The whirlwind of change football has gone through in the last one and a half decades is impossible to deny. Perhaps whirlwind is a mild word to describe the massive transition the beautiful game continues to go through since the turn of the century, which has caused every football fan worth his/her salt to sit up and take notice. However, there are some things that continue to stand the test of time, oblivious to the might of transition.

One such glorious example is Liverpool Football Club.

Founded in 1892 by John Houlding, the Merseyside outfit along with generations upon generations of players and supporters have been the architects of some of the beautiful game’s greatest moments.

Such was their strength under club stalwarts Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan, that the Reds achieved near unrivalled domination in English football for nearly quarter of a century. In its distinguished 125-year history, Liverpool have won 18 league titles, seven FA Cups, five European Cups and eight League Cups (a record) amongst other notable silverware – exemplifying Anfield’s aura.

The road to these victories created innumerable cherished memories for the Liverpool faithful. Here’s tracing the five greatest moments in Liverpool history.

#1 The arrival of Bill Shankly

Shankly is considered as one of the greatest managers in the game

Decades before a Scot arrived at Manchester United to spearhead nearly 25 years of unprecedented success, 1959 saw Liverpool appoint their own legendary Scotsman in the form of Bill Shankly, who changed the face of the club forever. The iconic Reds manager arrived at a time when Liverpool were languishing in the Second Division for five torrid years.

During the time of Shankly’s appointment, Liverpool were in complete shambles both on and off the pitch, with a squad full of underwhelming players and a stadium and training ground desperately in need of upliftment.

Shankly ordered a complete overhaul as soon as he took charge. The pitch was remodelled, key signings in the form of Ron Yeats and Ian St John were made and promising young talents like Roger Hunt and Gerry Byrne were promoted over the years. Needless to say, success soon followed.

After lifting the Second Division title in 1962, the Reds began their domination in the first division, winning a total of three league titles during Shankly’s reign as manager. Shankly’s time at Liverpool also saw the club win two FA Cups, four Charity Shields and one UEFA Cup.

Besides a plethora of trophies, Shankly also left the Liverpool faithful with a host of iconic quotes, immortalising him in the process. The Scotsman’s enormous contributions to Liverpool were recognised with the erection of the Shankly Gates in 1982. Of all his achievements, Shankly’s biggest one was leaving a permanent impression on a club that continues to hold him in the highest regard even today.