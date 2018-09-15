5 greatest strikers of the Premier League era

The Golden Boot is won by the player that scores the most goals in a Premier League season

Strikers are the flashiest players in football. The ones that get the thing that essentially decides who'll win. Goals. Strikers are the players that get the most recognition because they have the most tangible output and hence get all the headlines. While talking about the greatest players of the sport, strikers and forwards are the first examples that come to our mind.

We will be looking at the 5 greatest strikers that the Premier League has ever seen. The definition of striker here would be players that stayed at the center of attack for the majority of their careers. This definition would rule out players like Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo, who were wingers during their time in the Premier League.

Honourable mentions: Jermain Defoe, Robin van Persie, Dwight Yorke, Robbie Keane and Teddy Sheringham

#5 Michael Owen

The last Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or.

Teams played for: Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City

Michael Owen is a former Ballon d'Or winner, winning the prize in 2001 as a Liverpool player. Considered to be one of the greatest Liverpool players ever, Owen is the last English player to win said prize. He has been the Premier League top scorer twice, getting the accolade in back-to-back seasons of 1997/98 and 1998/99.

Owen has a tremendous record in the Premier League, scoring 150 goals in 326 appearances, with 69 of these being substitute appearances. His impact over the various clubs he played for cannot be understated, but his run with Liverpool is the one that is most fondly remembered, scoring 118 of his 150 goals while at the Kop.

Owen spent one season in Spain, but returned to the PL to play for Newcastle United. After 9 seasons at Liverpool and becoming a favourite of the Kop, Owen did the unthinkable as he joined Manchester United for the 2009/10 season. His tenure at United was a colossal failure, with the man scoring just 5 goals in his 31 appearances for the Red Devils. He retired while playing for current Championship side Stoke City, for whom he scored one goal.

