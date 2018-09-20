5 greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks

The first round of Champions League group stage games are over

At the first round of group matches of this season's UEFA Champions League, we saw a lot of drama and also late winners from Liverpool and Inter Milan. The Champions League is the most coveted club competition in European football and it is moments like these that help the Champions League stand out from the rest.

This season has just begun and Champions League has a rich history. So, let us take a walk down the memory lane and revisit 5 of the greatest comebacks in the history of the tournament.

#5 Deportivo La Coruna vs AC Milan, 2003/04, QF

Deportivo La Coruna v AC Milan UEFA CL 2003/2004 QF second leg

1st Leg: AC Milan 4-1 Deportivo La Coruna

2nd Leg: Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 AC Milan

The star-studded line-up of AC Milan which included the likes of Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Andriy Shevchenko, Dida, Cafu, Paolo Maldini, Rui Costa, Clarence Seedorf thumped Deportivo La Coruna comprehensively in the first leg at the San Siro with Kaka scoring a brace.

However, things took a turn for the worst when Milan squandered a 3 goal lead in the second leg at the Estadio Riazor. Deportivo La Coruna lead by former Athletico Madrid legend Irureta put up an inspired performance humbling the mighty AC Milan 4-0.

This meant that Deportivo moved slightly ahead of AC Milan on aggregate thus knocking out the defending champions.

Deportivo moved on to the semi-finals 5-4 on aggregate

#4 AS Monaco vs Real Madrid, 2003/04, QF

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2003/2004, Second Leg: AS Monaco v Real Madrid

1st Leg: Real Madrid 4-2 AS Monaco

2nd Leg: AS Monaco 3 -1 Real Madrid

The Galacticos won the first-leg of their quarterfinals against AS Monaco at the Santiago Bernabeu with Zidane and Ronaldo both chipping in with goals. However, it still was not enough for Real Madrid.

The story was markedly different in the second leg as Real Madrid lead by Carlos Queiroz faced defeat, the agony of which was compounded by the fact that a player loaned by Real Madrid to AS Monaco, Fernando Morientes, ended up on the scoresheet.

The aggregate turned out to be an even 5-5. However, AS Monaco were a step ahead as they had an away goal more than Real Madrid.

AS Monaco moved to the semi-finals on away goals rule.

