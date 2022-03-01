5 high-profile midfielders who could leave their clubs in the summer

A raft of world-class midfielders could be on the move this summer transfer window.

We've seen plenty of high-profile transfers happen in Europe over the past couple of seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic hit several clubs hard in a financial sense and this facilitated a lot of transfer activity. Several clubs were forced to part ways with some of their best players in order to stay afloat.

Last summer, a plethora of football superstars switched clubs. This included the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as well.

With clubs still adjusting to the post-COVID landscape, this summer's transfer window is expected to be rich in activity as well.

Several European giants are looking to sign top quality midfielders

Several top European clubs are looking to bolster their squads in the summer. Top European clubs like Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, among others, are looking to bring midfield reinforcements.

Plenty of high-profile footballers are also set to become free agents at the end of the ongoing season. This summer's free agent market might be the most populated one in a very long time.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five high-profile midfielders who could leave their clubs this summer.

#5 Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

Youri Tielemans joined Leicester City on loan from AS Monaco in January 2019. The Foxes made the deal permanent in the summer that same year for a sum in the ballpark of €38 million. He has done a brilliant job for them ever since.

The Belgian international has even established himself as one of the best midfielders in the English top-flight.

Unfortunately for Leicester City, Tielemans has his heart set on a move at the end of the season. The 24-year-old's current deal expires in the summer of 2023 and he has turned down the Foxes' latest contract offer. As a result, this summer will be Leicester City's last chance to cash in on the midfielder.

Several top European clubs are interested in securing his services. Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers recently discussed Tielemans' potential departure. In January, he said:

“He is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option. I would love it to be here at Leicester, that is natural, but I understand it’s a very short career.

“For players it’s about ambition, the challenge and sometimes it’s about a different environment. We have seen it before many times.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LCFC



Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.



More: I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down - current one expires in 2023.Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.More: youtu.be/9-p5DiCzizU I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down - current one expires in 2023. 🔵 #LCFCOf course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.More: youtu.be/9-p5DiCzizU https://t.co/BIpAwzzGfp

#4 Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Philippe Coutinho is likely to go down as Barcelona's biggest transfer flop of all time. The Catalans signed him from Liverpool in January 2018 on a deal worth €135 million. After impressing initially, the Brazilian's form deteriorated drastically and subsequent injury issues rendered him a peripheral figure at the club.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan with Aston Villa and has done a fairly decent job for the Premier League outfit so far. Given that Barcelona have a young and promising midfield right now, they are likely to cash in on Coutinho in the summer.

The Brazilian midfielder's current contract with the Catalans expires in the summer of 2023. As such, this summer represents their final opportunity to cash in on him and they are expected to do so. In 106 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, Coutinho has scored 25 goals and provided 16 assists.

Total Villa @Total_Villa



“I was very keen to get back to the Premier League, I’m at a great club which makes me very happy” [



You love to see it 🤩 Philippe Coutinho 🗣“I was very keen to get back to the Premier League, I’m at a great club which makes me very happy” [ @espn You love to see it 🤩 #avfc Philippe Coutinho 🗣“I was very keen to get back to the Premier League, I’m at a great club which makes me very happy” [ @espn ]You love to see it 🤩 #avfc https://t.co/9hcePIyUEe

#3 Boubacar Kamara (Olympique Marseille)

Olympique Marseille v SS Lazio: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Olympique Marseille defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara was heavily linked with an exit in the January transfer window. The 22-year-old whose current deal with the Ligue 1 outfit expires this summer, has already decided not to extend his stay at the club.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the versatile midfielder. The Red Devils are in desperate need of a holding midfielder who is good at progressing the ball and distributing it efficiently.

Several Premier League clubs like West Ham United, Leeds United and Newcastle United have also registered an interest in the Frenchman. However, Manchester United's financial muscle could help them edge the competition out in the race to sign Kamara.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗞 English clubs are expected to compete for Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer at the end of the season. #mufc have been looking at long-term midfield solutions, although it is unclear at this stage whether they will move for Kamara. [ @mcgrathmike 🗞 English clubs are expected to compete for Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer at the end of the season. #mufc have been looking at long-term midfield solutions, although it is unclear at this stage whether they will move for Kamara. [@mcgrathmike]

#2 Franck Kessie (AC Milan)

AC Milan v SS Lazio - Coppa Italia

Franck Kessie has done a great job for AC Milan since joining the club in 2017. The Rossoneri signed him on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy. He has blossomed into one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe over the course of his stay in Milan.

Kessie has scored 36 goals and provided 16 assists in 210 appearances across all competitions for AC Milan so far. He has now entered the final months of his contract with the club and is reportedly set to move on.

According to the latest reports, Barcelona are closing in on a deal for Kessie. The Ivory Coast international is reportedly keen to move to the Camp Nou as well. The Catalans are willing to offer him €6.5 million per annum in wages.

Kessie is a combative midfielder with excellent ball retention abilities and has a great work ethic as well. He will undoubtedly improve any side that he joins at the end of the season.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona have practically finalised the arrival of Franck Kessié (25), who would join on a free deal. The club believe that he's a type of player that is currently missing in the squad. He's a player with huge physical capabilities and also has an eye for goal. [sport] Barcelona have practically finalised the arrival of Franck Kessié (25), who would join on a free deal. The club believe that he's a type of player that is currently missing in the squad. He's a player with huge physical capabilities and also has an eye for goal. [sport] https://t.co/8Tbqm7Nmfl

#1 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

Paul Pogba returned from a three-month injury layoff in early February. Since making his comeback, the Frenchman has shown Manchester United how much of a difference maker he can be in midfield. There are simply very few footballers in the world who are as technically gifted as Pogba is.

The 28-year-old is currently set to become a free agent in the summer. He may or may not sign an extension with the Red Devils at the end of the season. But for now, several top European clubs are keeping tabs on his contract situation.

Pogba as a free agent would be an absolute steal. But with Mino Raiola as his agent, any club that desires to rope him in will need to cough up a huge sum in wages to entice the midfielder to join them.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith