5 high-profile signings Barcelona could make in 2022

Barcelona's ability to attract high-profile superstars is undeniable. The last few years have seen the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele switch to Camp Nou. Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay also joined the Catalan giants this summer to continue the trend.

Having lost their talisman Lionel Messi this summer, it is likely Blaugrana will respond by adding another top superstar to their ranks. Of course the club has some financial challenges, but it isn't as serious as it was a few weeks ago.

Goal @goal How would Barcelona replace Lionel Messi? 🐐 How would Barcelona replace Lionel Messi? 🐐

Barcelona have parted ways with a number of high earners, raised some cash from a couple of sales and implemented pay cuts in the contracts of some players. The return of fans will also boost their revenue significantly, meaning they can start dreaming of making big-name signings next year.

As we move closer to the turn of the year, we've decided to compile a list of five high-profile signings the Catalan giants can make in 2022.

#5 Aymeric Laporte

The defender has been on Barcelona's radar for quite some time

The recent 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich is a clear indication that Barcelona still have some serious work to do at the back. One player who can significantly improve Blaugrana's backline is Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

The Spaniard was linked with a switch to Camp Nou during the summer transfer window but Blaugrana's economic crisis proved to be a barrier. According to reports, the defender likes the idea of joining forces with the Catalan giants and that could prove influential in the future.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona still have the signing of Aymeric Laporte (27) in mind, although it would be difficult and multiple departures would be needed to even start thinking about it. [ @gerardromero Barcelona still have the signing of Aymeric Laporte (27) in mind, although it would be difficult and multiple departures would be needed to even start thinking about it. [@gerardromero] https://t.co/F9RfVBLoOj

Laporte is apparently keen to leave Manchester City as soon as possible, with John Stones and Ruben Dias intensely fighting him for a starting spot. The Spaniard will be a decent option for Barcelona, considering he already has La Liga experience.

#4 Paul Pogba

The midfielder could be available for free next summer

Paul Pogba appears to have reached the end of the road at Manchester United. The midfielder has refused to renew his contract with the Red Devils and is expected to leave as a free agent next summer.

Barcelona have recently been linked with a swoop for the Frenchman. It would be a huge coup if they could manage to sign him for free at the end of the season. Pogba has entered the season on a brilliant note, firing on all cylinders as Manchester United go all out to fight for silverware this season.

So far, the 28-year-old has made five appearances for the Red Devils in the Premier League, recording seven assists to his name. He will surely be a great addition to any team across Europe.

