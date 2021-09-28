5 high-profile signings Manchester United could make in 2022

Manchester United have been one of the most impressive teams in the Premier League so far this season. With Cristiano Ronaldo firing on all cylinders, the Red Devils quickly emerged as one of the favorites to win the coveted crown.

The Portuguese has been at the top of his game, tearing opposition defenses apart and contributing a couple of vital goals. While Ronaldo continues to make a difference in the attack, Manchester United have failed to step up as a team on several occasions.

That was evident in the 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League and the recent clashes with West Ham across the Premier League and the EFL Cup. They also lost in their last outing against Aston Villa 1-0. The task will be on Ole Gunnar Solsjaer to find an effective system and of course make a couple of vital signings to tighten things up.

On that note, we highlight five high-profile signings the Red Devils could make when the transfer window reopens in 2022.

#5 Yves Bissouma

The Malian has been a pivotal presense in Brighton's midfield this season

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is one of the players who appeared on Manchester United's transfer wishlist in the summer. This was all because of his amazing performances in the Premier League over the last two seasons.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN Ian Wright backs Yves Bissouma to be the 'perfect fit' for Manchester United manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Ian Wright backs Yves Bissouma to be the 'perfect fit' for Manchester United manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

The Malian has been a huge revelation since the campaign kicked off this term. The Red Devils are reportedly paying close attention to his progress at the American Express Community Stadium. As it stands, they will likely go all out to secure his signature when the transfer window reopens in January.

Bissouma has made five appearances for Brighton in the Premier League so far this season, recording one assist to his name. With his team firing on all cylinders at the moment, the midfielder will surely have all eyes on him as the campaign progresses.

#4 Kieran Trippier

The defender is reportedly eyeing a Manchester United switch

According to reports, Kieran Trippier is set to leave Atletico Madrid when his contract with the Rojiblancos runs out at the end of the campaign. Sources have claimed the defender has his heart set on a switch to Manchester United.

The Red Devils will surely welcome the idea of signing a player of such caliber on a free transfer. Everything indicates there will be a union between the club and the player next summer. Trippier is said to have already arranged for his family to relocate to Manchester as he prepares to seal a return to the Premier League.

Edited by Aditya Singh