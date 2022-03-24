5 highest international goalscorers in Europe in 21st century 

The international break provides an opportunity for the best players to return to their national sides in order to help them achieve their goals.

The ongoing international break was supposed to finalize the European teams that will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but for the unfortunate incident unfolding in Ukraine. The Ukrainian national team was due to face Scotland in a playoff match to determine who reaches the World Cup, but the tie has been moved to June.

Some players have distinguished themselves as excellent goalscorers for their national teams over the years, earning them rave reviews. Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for most international goals previously held by Ali Daei, extending his lead atop the international scoring chart in Europe.

He will be in action alongside a number of other stars in the playoffs in a bid to pick up a ticket to Qatar. A number of other countries will be in action in a series of international friendlies, affording their players the chance to impress.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five European players who have scored the most number of international goals in the 21st century.

#5 Romelu Lukaku (65 goals)

Belgium v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-final

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku may be going through a rough patch at club level, but his form at international level is as good as ever. He has scored 20 goals in his last 20 appearances for Belgium. The 28-year-old striker is one of the most senior players in the Belgian national team.

Lukaku has scored 65 goals in 98 appearances since making his debut in 2010 for Belgium. The striker has scored for the Red Devils in every competition he has represented them.

Lukaku's last goal for Belgium came in their 3-2 defeat at the hands of world champions France in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League. Lukaku will play no part in the Red Devils' international friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and Burkina Faso this month as manager Roberto Martinez has decided to drop all his veterans.

#4 Robbie Keane (68 goals)

Belgium v Republic of Ireland - Group E: UEFA Euro 2016

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur striker Robbie Keane is among the iconic names to have featured for the Republic of Ireland. The striker enjoyed a long and successful career for club and country until his retirement in 2016.

Keane scored 68 goals in 146 appearances for the Republic of Ireland between 1998 and 2016. He was made captain of the national side in 2006 and held the position until his retirement. Keane has scored three goals in four appearances in the FIFA World Cup.

Keane scored his last goal for the Republic of Ireland on his last appearance for the country in a 4-0 win against Oman in August 2016. Keane went into management after his retirement and has served as an assistant manager for his country and Middlesbrough.

#3 Miroslav Klose (71 goals)

Brazil v Germany: Semi Final - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Miroslav Klose is widely remembered for his goalscoring exploits in a Germany shirt. The striker holds the record for most goals in FIFA World Cup history with 16 goals after breaking the previous record of 15 goals held by Ronaldo.

Klose scored 71 goals for Germany in 137 appearances between 2001 and 2014. He scored in all four World Cups he played in between 2002 and 2014. His last international appearance for Germany came in the 2014 World Cup final, which they won.

Klose holds the record for most international goals scored by a German player. He is also the only player ever to appear in four consecutive World Cup semifinals. He is only the third player in history to score in four consecutive FIFA World Cups.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (74 goals)

Spain v Poland - UEFA Euro 2020: Group E

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in world football at present. The Polish national scores goals for fun at both club and international level.

Lewandowski has scored 74 goals in 128 appearances for Poland since making his debut in 2008 against San Marino. Lewandowski scored on his debut, making him the second-youngest Polish player ever to score on his debut. He became Poland's captain in 2013 and is still the captain.

Lewandowski has not found the net in a World Cup match despite making three appearances. He is, however, the only Polish footballer ever to score in three consecutive European Championships. He also holds the record for most goals scored in a single FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with 16 goals scored en route to the 2018 World Cup.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (115 goals)

Hungary v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in international football history. He also has the most official goals in football history and holds a number of other records, leaving an indelible mark on the history of the game.

Ronaldo has scored 115 goals in 184 appearances for Portugal's national team since making his debut in 2003. The forward is Portugal's captain and led them to their first-ever trophy, the European Championship, in 2016.

Ronaldo holds the record for most appearances and most goals by a Portuguese player ever. He has featured in 11 major tournaments for Portugal since making his debut. He holds the record for most goals scored in the history of the European Championship. He also won a second title with Portugal when he led them to victory in the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

