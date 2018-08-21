5 highest-paid football managers in the world right now

fanimah55 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.34K // 21 Aug 2018, 17:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Football has gradually evolved into a colossal money business that generates incredible revenue all over the world. As a result, the principal participants of the sport namely, players and coaches have gained an advantage in creating wealth for themselves. Coaches, whose roles in the game have evolved into more influential ones and have in recent times influential in the direction of the sport have been placed in an advantageous position to benefit from the economic successes. Gone are the days when football managers earned meager salaries well below that of their players. Today some managers take just as much as the highest earning players, Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar and sometimes considerably larger than the salaries of their players.

Today, we take a look at the five highest-paid football managers in the world. This list does not include any retired manager or inactive manager.

#5 Jürgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp was appointed the manager of Liverpool in 2015 after Brendan Rodgers was sacked due to a string of bad performances in the club. Klopp took over a club that was struggling in the league.

However, Klopp revitalized the struggling Liverpool side and helped place them eighth on the domestic league table and also placed second in the UEFA Europa League. His performance, despite the disappointments, did not go unnoticed. He helped Liverpool qualify for the Champions League the following season by placing fourth on the table. In the 2017/2018 season, he helped Liverpool reach the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in a decade.

Klopp's extraordinary performances had already earned him a new contract which would offer him 7 million pounds a year. This salary makes him the fifth highest paid football manager in the world. Out of the 157 matches he has managed, he has won 83, drawn 44 and lost 30.

1 / 5 NEXT