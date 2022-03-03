5 highest-paid players in MLS right now 

Major League Soccer (MLS) is the top-flight league in the United States of America and Canada. The league is renowned for attracting some of the biggest players in the world who are in the twilight of their careers.

MLS is also known for offering huge salaries to some of its stars, making it an attractive prospect.

However, it is worth mentioning that the overall value of the salary includes the base salary along with various other factors. This includes signing bonuses, agent fees, and marketing amounts. This figure is called guaranteed compensation for a particular year.

We take a look at the top five highest earners in the MLS in 2022.

#5: Luiz Araujo

Luiz Araujo joined Atlanta United in 2021 after winning the Ligue 1 title with LOSC Lille. The 25-year-old attacker currently has five goals and three assists in 17 appearances for Atlanta United across all competitions.

Araujo currently earns a base salary of $3.6 million while his guaranteed 2021 compensation is around $3.94 million.

#4: Alejandro Pozuelo

Alejandro Pozuelo joined MLS side Toronto FC from Genk in 2019. The 30-year-old Spaniard has experience playing in the Premier League and La Liga. Pozuelo was part of the Swansea City side under Michael Laudrup during the 2013-14 season. He has also played for Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano in Spain.

As things stand, Alejandro Pozuelo earns a base salary of $3.8 million and a guaranteed compensation of $4.69 million. Pozuelo has been a real success in Toronto, having been included in the MLS Best XI in 2019 and 2020.

The 30-year-old midfielder has scored 24 goals and provided 23 assists in 83 appearances for Toronto FC across all competitions.

#3: Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain is one of the most popular players currently playing in the MLS. The Argentine forward has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Napoli and Juventus. The 34-year-old forward joined David Beckham's Inter Miami in 2020 from the Old Lady.

Higuain currently pockets a base salary of $5.1 million and had a guaranteed compensation of $5.79 million in 2021.

Gonzalo Higuain is the marquee player at Inter Miami alongside former PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The former Argentina international has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 40 appearances for the Herons.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain believes Lionel Messi and Neymar would love to come to the MLS since there is so little scrutiny in America. dlvr.it/SL0JSK Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain believes Lionel Messi and Neymar would love to come to the MLS since there is so little scrutiny in America. dlvr.it/SL0JSK

#2: Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Javier Hernandez is the second-highest earner in the league at the moment. The Mexican earns $6 million in base salary.

Javier Hernandez joined LA Galaxy in 2020 following a brief stint in La Liga with Sevilla. The 33-year-old forward has scored 20 goals in 34 appearances for the Californian side. This includes 17 goals from 21 appearances last season.

#1: Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela is currently the highest earner in the MLS. The Mexican plays for Los Angeles FC having joined from Real Sociedad in 2018. He is considered one of the best players in the league. Vela scored 38 goals in 36 appearances during the 2019 season. He won the MLS MVP and Golden Boot during the campaign.

The 33-year-old forward has scored a total of 70 goals and provided 30 assists in 101 appearances for Los Angeles FC.

Carlos Vela currently pockets a base salary of just $4.5 million. However, he has a maximum guaranteed compensation of $6.3 million.

