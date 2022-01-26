5 highest scoring current Real Madrid players 

Real Madrid are a model club for many clubs in world football due to the way they carry out their business and still manage to win trophies.

Los Blancos are one of the most decorated football clubs in history and have consistently performed at a high level, attracting some of the world’s best players. One of such players was Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the talisman for Real Madrid for so long

The Portuguese forward joined the club in 2009 and wrote his name into the club's history books during his time at the club. Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for the club in nine years at the club, making him the club's record scorer. After his exit, the club's goalscoring burden has had to be shared more than when he was at the club. Some of the club's stars have managed to handle goalscoring duties very well since Ronaldo left.

On that note, here is the list of the five current Real Madrid players who have scored the most goals for the club.

#5 Marcelo (38 goals)

Marcelo in action against Chelsea in the Champions League

Club captain Marcelo is presently longest-serving player in the squad, having joined in 2007 from Fluminense. The Brazilian left-back distinguished himself as one of the best defenders of his generation.

At the peak of his powers, Marcelo was known for his mazy runs from left-back that could pierce defences. The Brazilian had the tenacity to dominate his flank with the various skills in his arsenal and wreak havoc on opposition teams. He developed a very good understanding with his forwards, and their combinations were important in each of the UEFA Champions League title wins in the club's recent historic run.

GOAL @goal Marcelo flew onto the scene in his Real Madrid debut on this day in 2007.



𝘾𝙡𝙪𝙗 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙. Marcelo flew onto the scene in his Real Madrid debut on this day in 2007.𝘾𝙡𝙪𝙗 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙. https://t.co/VJJt03fXL3

Marcelo has managed 38 goals for Real Madrid in 537 appearances for the club. He has also won the joint-most trophies for the club alongside Paco Gento with 23. Marcelo has announced that he will be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, bringing an end to his 15-year association with the club.

#4 Marco Asensio (44 goals)

Marco Asensio in action in La Liga

Spanish attacker Marco Asensio has scored the fourth-most goals of any current Real Madrid player. The Spaniard joined Los Blancos from Real Mallorca in 2015 and has become one of the club's stars.

Asensio has scored 44 goals in 216 appearances for Real Madrid since making his debut for the club. The 26-year-old has been unlucky with injuries in his career and this has prevented him from reaching his full potential.

Football Tekkers @BallTekkers



📽 @ChampionsLeague



Marco Asensio only knows how to score bangers Marco Asensio only knows how to score bangers 🔥📽 @ChampionsLeague https://t.co/ikP6Bb942o

Asensio has appeared 23 times already this season and scored seven goals. He has made 23 assists in his Real Madrid career, proving that his game is more than just goals.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury