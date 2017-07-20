5 highly thought of academy players who failed to make it at Arsenal

Arsenal have got it so right on many occasions with their youth academy, but they've also got it wrong. Here are 5 of the latter.

@danieljpinder by Daniel Pinder Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 17:02 IST

If there’s one thing that Arsenal are renowned for, it’s their specialisation in promoting youth products. We’ve seen players such as Cesc Fabregas, Jack Wilshere and Kieran Gibbs come through the ranks, with the latest prodigy being Alex Iwobi.

For quite a long time now the Gunners have been known for their youthful side. As the saying goes, “You can’t win anything with kids” proved to be right for some time, however, Arsenal have got back to winning ways. Surely it won’t be too long before they can have another Premier League title to their name.

On many occasions, Arsenal and Arsene Wenger have so often got it right. But they've also got it wrong on many occasions. What looked to be promising players turned out to be mishaps. Here’s five academy graduates who failed to make it at Arsenal.

#5 Arturo Lupoli

There’s no doubt that Arturo Lupoli was destined for big things at Arsenal from such an early age. Labelled as the next Italian ‘wonderkid’ at Parma, the youngster had a big decision to make. Should he stay with the Italian side or move to Premier League giants, Arsenal?

The scouting staff at Arsenal certainly saw something which prompted the club to award him his first ever professional contract. Early in his spell with the Gunners, he looked promising.

“He is like a sniper. When you give him a chance, he takes it,” said Arsene Wenger. Making his debut in the League Cup against Manchester City certainly showed some promise. His next game, against Everton, in the same competition, saw the Italian score a brace in a 3-1 victory.

Unfortunately, he just didn’t have the technical ability to progress to a high standard. Just three years into his spell at Arsenal, he was sold to Fiorentina, where he failed to establish himself after several failed loans. At 30-years-old, he’s now playing for F.C. Südtirol in Italy’s third division.