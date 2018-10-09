×
5 huge moves that could take place in the January transfer window

Prathamesh Murugesan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
222   //    09 Oct 2018, 21:25 IST

The winter transfer window might still be 3 months away, but the rumour mills never stop churning.

January doesn't generally see a lot of traffic on the transfer market. But with the general inflation of player valuations in the post-Neymar-to-PSG era, we've seen that trend changing.

Last winter saw some eye-watering transfers go through. Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona for a club record fee, and Virgil van Dijk became the most expensive defender of all time when he joined Liverpool.

With all the domestic leagues well and truly underway for the 2018/19 season, clubs have had a chance to assess their squads and shortlist players to target in the next window.

There have already been some huge rumours making the rounds, and we take a look at 5 of the biggest moves that could take place in January:

#5 Skriniar/Romagnoli to Manchester United

FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A
FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

It's no secret that Jose Mourinho wanted to sign a centre-back for Manchester United in the summer. Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Diego Godin were some of the names mentioned, but United failed to land any of their targets.

The erratic form of Bailly, Smalling and Lindelof this season means that the Red Devils will definitely try to sign someone in the winter, and Mourinho reportedly wants to raid his former club Inter Milan.

Milan Skriniar only joined Inter from Sampdoria last summer but has become a mainstay in their defence. The 23-year-old is widely considered as one of the best young defenders in Europe.

AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli is also a target. The Roma youth product is a left-footed ball-playing defender who has been compared with Alessandro Nesta.

Both of them are valued at around £40 million, but United and Mourinho will have to shell out at least double that amount to try and lure them away from Italy.

Prathamesh Murugesan
ANALYST
