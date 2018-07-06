5 Huge Transfers That Could Happen If Ronaldo Signs For Juventus

Wherever you look right now, one of the hottest stories in the world of football is the very real possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid this summer.

Pretty much any and all news outlets – such as the usually reliable duo of The Guardian and Sky Sports – are reporting that CR7 is about to bring an end to his Los Blancos career, with Juventus seemingly his likely destination right now. And should Ronaldo swap Madrid for Turin, that could well spark a hugely fascinating summer of transfer activity for some of European football’s biggest names.

Here, we take a look at five transfers that could well play out should Ronaldo indeed end up playing for the Old Lady of Juventus next season.

Gonzalo Higuaín to Chelsea

Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Currently, any major transfer business for Chelsea seems to be on hold while their managerial situation sorts itself out. It appears only a matter of time before manager Antonio Conte departs Stamford Bridge, and former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri seems destined to replace his countryman in the Chelsea dugout.

According to The Daily Mail, a deal has already been agreed in principle for Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuaín to be one of Sarri’s first signings. The Argentinian forward has been prolific wherever he’s played over recent years – be that Real Madrid, Napoli, or Juventus – and he’s seen by the Chelsea higher-ups as the perfect fit to fire them to glory in 2018/2019, particularly with Alvaro Morata enduring a frustrating campaign leading the Chelsea frontline last season.

In addition to the Chelsea brass being keen on Higuaín, Sarri himself is a huge admirer of the striker from their time together at Napoli; a time in which the forward broke the Serie A club’s record for most goals in a season – bagging 36 goals during the 2015/2016 season.

With the continuing emergence of Paulo Dybala and the potential arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, it would seem that Higuaín and fellow striker Mario Mandžukić could soon be departing the Old Lady – and Higuaín moving to Stamford Bridge certainly seems a logical fit.