5 most iconic football celebrations of 2022

As complex and as intense as a game might get, the ultimate objective in football is to score goals, win games and trophies. Naturally, celebrations are a big part of football. Every goal is a bit of a watershed moment in itself.

That's why footballers almost always wheel away in celebration after putting the ball in the back of the net. They show a lot of restraint only when the situation is against them and celebrating a goal would be inappropriate. Otherwise, footballers love celebrating goals.

We've even heard of footballers practicing goal celebrations on training grounds. As football fans, we love both the pre-planned and the spontaneous ones. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most iconic football celebrations of 2022.

#5 David Alaba vs Paris Saint-Germain (March 9)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid headed into the final 30 minutes of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game against Paris Saint-Germain trailing 2-0. Karim Benzema fired Real Madrid through to the quarter-finals with a 17-minute hat-trick to help his side win the tie 3-1.

But more than Benzema, it was David Alaba's celebration of the former's winning goal that caught everyone's attention. A patently ecstatic Alaba was caught on camera celebrating by lifting a white chair in his hand as Benzema also shared his joy with the fans.

Alaba then posted a photo of the same on Twitter with the caption: 'Don't you sit in our chair'.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Arsenal (April 23)

Cristiano Ronaldo points to the sky after scoring a goal against Arsenal (pic cred: The Mirror)

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a huge loss in his personal life earlier this year. Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez lost their newborn baby boy in childbirth on April 18, 2022. The baby's twin sister survived and was born healthy.

Ronaldo returned to play for Manchester United a few days later. The game was against rivals Arsenal at the Emirates. The 37-year-old scored his 100th Premier League goal in that game and proceeded to celebrate by pointing towards the sky in honor of his late son.

The goal must have been a moment of personal uplift for Ronaldo and it was a truly touching moment for football fans all across the world.

SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo dedicating his goal to his baby boy 🕊 Cristiano Ronaldo dedicating his goal to his baby boy 🕊❤️ https://t.co/n1rwi4ptmF

#3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Real Madrid (21 March)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Dragon Ball celebration (cred: Barca Blaugranes)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is famous for his extravagant celebrations. Fans love his signature somersault celebration, which he executes regularly. But after bagging a brace for Barcelona against bitter rivals Real Madrid in their resounding 4-0 win in March earlier this year, Aubameyang whipped out a new celebration.

After scoring his second goal, the Gabon international ran to the sideline, picked up a tiny orange ball before closing his eyes and touching his forehead. On being asked about the celebration, Aubameyang responded that it was a tribute to Dragon Ball Z. He said (via Barca Universal):

“You can ask for a wish with this ball and I had asked to win the game and score a goal. A friend passed the ball to me, we prepared it today.”

#2 Erling Haaland vs West Ham United (August 7)

West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League

After dropping a dud on his official debut for Manchester City in the FA Community Shield against Liverpool, Erling Haaland was desperate to make a statement against West Ham United in their Premier League opener. The Norwegian won a penalty and converted in the 36th minute of the game to open the scoring for City.

He then made a beeline for the corner flag and and celebrated by sitting down in the Lotus position, which is supposed to help one find 'zen' within oneself in yoga. It is a testament to the kind of calmness the young striker shows in front of goal and it fits him like a glove.

#1 Chloe Kelly vs Germany (July 31)

England v Germany: Final - UEFA Women's EURO 2022

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal as England beat Germany at the Women's Euro 2022 in late July. Kelly proceeded to pull off the most iconic celebration of the year by taking off her shirt and celebrating in a sports bra.

It was a truly empowering moment for women as we are conditioned to objectify women's bodies as they've been subjected to the same courtesy of the 'male gaze'. Women are conditioned to act in 'modest' ways extensively defined by the opposite gender.

Here was Kelly, taking off her shirt, much like former USA footballer Brandi Chastain after scoring the winning penalty in the 1999 World Cup final, in an expression of pure joy. That's how we stereotypes ought to be broken.

Sophie Barley @SophieBarley Chloe Kelly is such a vibe. The way these girls have just busted so many stereotypes, gained respect for women’s football and had ‘lads, lads, lads’ all over the country GLUED to the final, cheering them on. Times are changing and my god I am here for it Chloe Kelly is such a vibe. The way these girls have just busted so many stereotypes, gained respect for women’s football and had ‘lads, lads, lads’ all over the country GLUED to the final, cheering them on. Times are changing and my god I am here for it https://t.co/S1wqQ1Bmsj

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shambhu Ajith