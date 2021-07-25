5 most iconic football moments of the last decade

Football is called 'the beautiful game' for a reason. The game can be a great source of joy but it can also provide gut-wrenching and heartbreaking moments. It can always go both ways and the unpredictability keeps us coming back for more.

Over the course of footballing history, we have seen several iconic moments that have stayed with us. The last decade was also littered with such incredible moments. Sometimes such moments offer us comfort and at times they offer us hope.

Liverpool's comeback win over AC Milan in the Champions League on that historic night in Istanbul in 2005 is an example of an iconic moment from not too long ago. Manchester United's stoppage-time heroics against Bayern Munich to win the continental treble in the 1999 Champions League final is another.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most iconic football moments of the last decade.

#5 Liverpool YNWA after Barcelona 4-0

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

In May 2019, en route to winning the UEFA Champions League title, Liverpool produced one of the most incredible comeback wins in the history of the game. The Merseysiders had fallen to a 3-0 defeat at the Camp Nou against Barcelona and the second leg looked like a formality.

Divock Origi opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's side in the seventh minute with a tap-in. But it was in the second half that Liverpool truly sprang to life. Substitute Georginio Wijnaldum scored two goals in 122 seconds to restore parity in the tie and send the Kop into a state of euphoria.

A few minutes later, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold caught the Barcelona defence out with a quickly taken corner. Divock Origi slotted home and Liverpool held on to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg of the semi-final.

Needless to say, Anfield exploded when the final whistle blew. It was a night to celebrate for Liverpool. Fans and players sang the iconic Liverpool anthem, 'You'll Never Walk Alone', in unison. It was simply one of the most serene moments to have unfolded on a football pitch in recent times.

Here is the YNWA from The Kop after Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 two years ago today.

We’re going to Madrid pic.twitter.com/LhyiKMcUO3 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 7, 2021

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo Euro 2016

Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo was the driving force behind Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph. He scored three goals and provided three assists in six appearances for Portugal as they qualified for the final against France.

Unfortunately, he was forced off in the ninth minute of the final following a clash of knees with France's Dimitri Payet. Ronaldo came off worse and couldn't continue in what could have been a big moment in the game.

He carried on for a few more minutes until he went down in pain and was in tears as he was led off the pitch. Portugal won the game in extra-time thanks to an incredible long-range strike from Eder with just over 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

Though he was out injured, Ronaldo stayed in the tactical area and kept encouraging his teammates to give it their all. He was an even more animated presence on the sidelines than coach Fernando Santos. His passion for the game shone through as he marshaled his troops and inspired them to get the job done.

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016:



Champions League 🏆

EURO Championship 🏆

UEFA Best Player award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tat9FhoVPe — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) August 26, 2016

