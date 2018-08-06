5 iconic goalkeeping performances of the 21st century

Aryaman Sood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.03K // 06 Aug 2018, 02:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

De Gea was in top form against Arsenal last season.

In modern football, the role of the goalkeeper is evolving. With the advent of the sweeper keeper, a role perfected by Manuel Neuer, it could be said that it is becoming more and more important for a goalkeeper to be good with his feet.

Having said that, it must be noted that the primary function of the goalkeeper is to stop the ball crossing the line. So as good as Claudio Bravo is on the ball, he will be remembered for his lacklustre saves or in the Manchester City blue.

The goalkeeper is undoubtedly the player on whom the most responsibility falls as a mistake by the goalie results in a goal and puts him under the scanner.

A goalkeeper also has to take a lot of abuse due to the direct consequences each mistake brings, with Loris Karius.

In this slideshow, we will look at some of the best goalkeeping performances of the 21st century:

#5 David De Gea vs Arsenal (Premier League)

There was no clean sheet on the night for De Gea but on this day he disproved any doubters and established himself at the top of the list of world-class goalkeepers.

After Manchester United took a 2-0 lead, they began to sit deep and defend against an Arsenal side that proceeded to pepper their goal with THIRTY-THREE shots!

De Gea made a string of spectacular saves, in the process equalling the record for most saves in a match with his 14.

The pick of the bunch was undoubtedly the double save from Alexandre Lacazette and the onrushing, now Manchester United star, Alexis Sanchez.

Dave truly saved the game for Manchester United, who would go on to win 3-1, saving shots from Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin in addition to the aforementioned Sanchez and Lacazette.

While Arsenal could have done better, that should take nothing away from a spectacular Ddg performance.

1 / 5 NEXT