Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 iconic goalkeeping performances of the 21st century

Aryaman Sood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    06 Aug 2018, 02:08 IST

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League
De Gea was in top form against Arsenal last season.

In modern football, the role of the goalkeeper is evolving. With the advent of the sweeper keeper, a role perfected by Manuel Neuer, it could be said that it is becoming more and more important for a goalkeeper to be good with his feet.

Having said that, it must be noted that the primary function of the goalkeeper is to stop the ball crossing the line. So as good as Claudio Bravo is on the ball, he will be remembered for his lacklustre saves or in the Manchester City blue.

The goalkeeper is undoubtedly the player on whom the most responsibility falls as a mistake by the goalie results in a goal and puts him under the scanner.

A goalkeeper also has to take a lot of abuse due to the direct consequences each mistake brings, with Loris Karius.

In this slideshow, we will look at some of the best goalkeeping performances of the 21st century:

#5 David De Gea vs Arsenal (Premier League)

There was no clean sheet on the night for De Gea but on this day he disproved any doubters and established himself at the top of the list of world-class goalkeepers.

After Manchester United took a 2-0 lead, they began to sit deep and defend against an Arsenal side that proceeded to pepper their goal with THIRTY-THREE shots!

De Gea made a string of spectacular saves, in the process equalling the record for most saves in a match with his 14.

The pick of the bunch was undoubtedly the double save from Alexandre Lacazette and the onrushing, now Manchester United star, Alexis Sanchez.

Dave truly saved the game for Manchester United, who would go on to win 3-1, saving shots from Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin in addition to the aforementioned Sanchez and Lacazette.

While Arsenal could have done better, that should take nothing away from a spectacular Ddg performance.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Tim Howard David De Gea Greatest Footballers of All Time Football Top 5/Top 10
Aryaman Sood
ANALYST
5 most expensive goalkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Transfers that shocked the world this summer
RELATED STORY
10 most hilarious tweets by footballers ever
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United Target World Cup Star After...
RELATED STORY
5 legends who defined the clubs that they played for
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United make an offer of €300 million for PSG...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United prepare a £35m bid for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barcelona ready to...
RELATED STORY
4 Most valuable players aged less than 22
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us