5 iconic players who transferred directly between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid are arguably the two biggest clubs in football history.

The Spanish giants have achieved great success ever since their inception both domestically and on the European stage. Known to pretty much everyone remotely aware of the sport, these two clubs are definitely worthy of legendary status.

Both clubs have had several world-class talents in their ranks. The most recent names are, of course, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who make a fair argument for being the two best players of all time.

The clubs meet at least twice every year for what is possibly the biggest fixture in world football: El Clasico. Despite them being massive rivals in Spain, there are some players who have made the switch from Barcelona to Real Madrid or vice-versa.

Let's take a look at five iconic players who transferred directly between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

#5. Bernd Schuster

Bernd Schuster has also won acclaim as coach.

Bernd Schuster is one of football's most well-known names from the bygone era.

The German footballer came up through the Koln academy before signing for Barcelona in 1980. He spent eight long years with Blaugrana, winning several trophies.

Schuster played primarily in midfield and was dubbed 'The Blonde Angel' by football fans. A key member of the Barca side, Schuster is well known for scoring over 10 goals in seven of his eight seasons with the club.

Schuster then went on to play for Real Madrid in 1988. The move was heavily criticized by many but didn't seem to faze Schuster, who won two La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey with Madrid.

Schuster further shocked football fans by signing for Atletico Madrid in 1990, where he won two Copa del Rey trophies.

#4. Javier Saviola

Javier Saviola is another well known name who represented both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Argentine made his debut with River Plate before signing for Barca in 2001. He spent six years at the Nou Camp, with Blaugrana loaning him twice, to Monaco and Sevilla.

Despite making 172 appearances for Barca and scoring 72 goals, Saviola did not win any major trophies with the club. He then shocked the football world by signing for Real Madrid in 2007.

During his two years in Madrid, Saviola made only 30 appearances. He did, however, win a La Liga medal and a Supercopa Espana. Saviola left Madrid in 2012 after signing for Portuguese side Benfica.

