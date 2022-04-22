5 most improved players at Liverpool (2022)

On current form, there are only a handful of teams that can match Liverpool in world football. This has been the case for almost the entire season, as the Reds have consistently delivered a high level of football.

Liverpool's consistency has been as a result of the brilliant performances delivered by their players on a weekly basis. Their squad is so deep and filled with quality that when one player loses form, others quickly raise their levels to compensate. This ensures that they continue to perform at the highest level and keeps them at the top.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a quadruple this season

The Reds won the Carabao Cup in February. They are now in the final of the FA Cup, semi-final of the Champions League, and the title race in the Premier League. They are just a point behind leaders Manchester City in the league. The side has the players to compete on all four fronts and remain in a good position to win all four titles.

Without further ado, here is a list of five Liverpool players who have shown the greatest improvement in 2022.

#5 Thiago Alcantara

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Thiago Alcantara struggled for most of his debut season (2020-21) to fit into the system Jurgen Klopp expects from his midfielders. However, the 31-year-old is flourishing this season. Fresh from contributing a vital assist in his side's win in the FA Cup semi-final over Manchester City, the Spaniard is back to his best.

Thiago is known for his quality in possession, a trait that can be linked to his time at Barcelona as a youngster. The former Bayern Munich man has brought a greater deal of control to Liverpool's midfield whenever he has featured. He has featured 17 times for the Reds in 2022, with the side losing only once when he has played.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: Thiago for Liverpool tonight:



• Most touches [129]

• Most accurate passes [105]

•= Most passes in final third [25]

• Most duels won [7]

• Most successful take-ons [3/3]

• Most tackles [3]

•= Most interceptions [2]



On another planet 🤯 @Squawka] STAT: Thiago for Liverpool tonight:• Most touches [129]• Most accurate passes [105]•= Most passes in final third [25]• Most duels won [7]• Most successful take-ons [3/3]• Most tackles [3]•= Most interceptions [2]On another planet 🤯 #awlive 📊 STAT: Thiago for Liverpool tonight:• Most touches [129]• Most accurate passes [105]•= Most passes in final third [25]• Most duels won [7]• Most successful take-ons [3/3]• Most tackles [3]•= Most interceptions [2]On another planet 🤯 #awlive [@Squawka] https://t.co/MwqJStnJSQ

Thiago has become one of the most important players for the Reds due to his immaculate displays in midfield. The Spaniard is expected to retain his importance to the side for the rest of the season.

#4 Harvey Elliott

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

After joining the Reds as a 16-year-old, Harvey Elliott stayed long enough to make his debut and become the club's youngest-ever starter. He was sent out on loan to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship before earning a regular place in Jurgen Klopp's side.

Elliott started the 2021-22 season strongly, playing in all of Liverpool's first four Premier League matches. However, he then suffered a fractured ankle against Leeds United. For a player this young, the injury was supposed to be a very serious one due to its severity. The Englishman, however, made his return to action after only five months, showing great mental resolve.

Elliott has made five appearances for the club since recovering from his injury, with one goal to his name. The teenager is included on this list due to his contribution to the team despite his young age. He played in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg win over Inter Milan. He also scored in the penalty shootout win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in February.

#3 Naby Keita

Liverpool FC v FC Internazionale: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

After struggling to maintain form and fitness in his early days at Liverpool, midfielder Naby Keita seems to have found his stride at Anfield. The Guinean has become one of Klopp's go-to men in the middle of the park this year.

Keita has made 17 appearances for the club in 2022, with the side losing only one of those games. The midfielder is known for his ability to evade challenges and move the ball in tight spaces. He has added the ability to deliver the final ball for his side. The 27-year-old is currently playing his best football in a Liverpool shirt since joining the club.

Keita featured for the club in the 2022 Carabao Cup final, lasting 80 minutes before he was taken off for James Milner. The midfielder has impressed greatly in midfield for the Reds since the turn of the year.

#2 Caoimhin Kelleher

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Caoimhin Kelleher is proudly Liverpool's number two goalkeeper, having won the place with a series of quality performances this season. The 23-year-old Irishman has matured and grown between the sticks for the Reds.

After a series of unsure performances from Adrian, Klopp turned his attention to academy graduate Kelleher to understudy Alisson. The young goalkeeper has made five appearances for the side in league and cup competitions in 2022. His appearances came against Chelsea (X2), Arsenal, Shrewsbury, and Cardiff City. He kept two clean sheets in those matches.

Kelleher was instrumental in helping his side win the Carabao Cup. He kept a clean sheet in the semifinals against Arsenal and in the final against Chelsea. The 23-year-old also scored in the penalty shootout win in the final for his side.

#1 Diogo Jota

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Diogo Jota has been one of the Premier League's leading marksmen this season as evidenced by his goalscoring exploits. The Portuguese forward has continued to get better with each passing day since joining the Reds.

After completing a move to Anfield in 2021 from Wolverhampton Wanderers, there were fears over whether Klopp's style of play would suit him. The 25-year-old has shot down all those doubts by consistently performing at a very high level. With Roberto Firmino facing several injury challenges this season, Jota has managed to contribute with goals and his general play for the team.

Jota has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, making him the side's second-highest scorer behind Mohamed Salah. He has scored 10 goals in 22 appearances for the club since the turn of the year and is playing a major role in their quadruple bid.

Edited by Aditya Singh