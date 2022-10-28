5 most in-form Brazilian attackers in Europe this season 

Brazilian football is known across the world for being fun, entertaining, and full of talented players. Their attacking prowess has made its mark in the game for several decades.
They have produced some incredible forwards and wingers in the game. Players like Ronaldo Nazario, Romario, Pele, Ronaldinho, and Neymar are a few examples of the plethora of talent the country has delivered over the years.
We will take a look at the five most in-form Brazilian attackers at the moment in this article.
#5 Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
He is a clinical attacker who has done the job for Los Blancos whenever called upon. Rodrygo has registered four goals and laid down four assists in nine games in the Spanish league this season. He has done well in the Champions League as well for the defending champions where he has two goals and one assist this season.
He ranks amongst Real Madrid's highest Brazilian goalscorers in the Champions League after Roberto Carlos (16) and Ronaldo Nazario (13).
#4 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)
After being limited to a squad role at Manchester City, Jesus signed for Arsenal this summer. He has already justified his £45m transfer fee with his electric start to life in north London.
The Gunners' new forward has registered five goals and laid down three assists in 11 league games. Most of his contributions have come in the Premier League, where Arsenal sit at the top of the standings.
Jesus ranks second amongst all Brazilian goalscorers in the Premer League. His tally of 58 is only 13 behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. Jesus is 10 goals ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison.
The Brazilian forward has dipped a little in his form in October but remains a key player for Mikel Arteta's squad.
#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
One of the best wingers in the world at the moment, Vinicius Junior terrorized European defenses last season. He has picked up his form from where he left it last campaign.
The Brazilian winger has registered five strikes and laid down three assists in 11 La Liga games. He also has three goals and one assist in five Champions League matches.
The forward has been clinical and his presence in attack has improved Real Madrid's attacking prowess this season.
Vinicius finished eighth in the rankings for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.
#2 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Roberto Firmino has been Liverpool's best attacker this season. He has outperformed Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota for the Reds.
The Brazilian has six strikes and three assists in 10 league games along with two goals and one assist in five Champions League matches.
He is currently Liverpool's all-time fourth highest goalscorer in Europe behind Steven Gerrard, Salah and Sadio Mane.
#1 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)
Paris Saint-Germain is in great form this season. Their front three have clicked really well but it is Neymar who deserves the maximum plaudits. He has performed better than Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, in terms of numbers when it comes to goal outputs.
The Brazilian winger has produced nine goals and seven assists in 11 Ligue 1 matches along with two goals and three assists in five European matches.
Neymar has a staggering 26 goal contributions for club and country this season.