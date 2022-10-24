5 most in-form La Liga players (October 2022)

The La Liga 2022-23 campaign is gradually getting to its midway point and we've witnessed some interesting games so far.
Real Madrid are the current league leaders, registering 31 points from 11 league games. Barcelona are three points behind them in second place with 28 points from their opening 11 games.
At the bottom of the table, Cadiz are in the 19th position in the La Liga standings, registering seven points from 11 games. Meanwhile, Elche sit at the bottom in the table, registering only four points from 11 games.
Some players across the league have performed brilliantly so far in the Spanish league, helping their sides begin their campaigns well.
As such, this article will look at the five most in-form La Liga players in the month of October 2022.
Without further ado, let's look at them.
#5 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)
The German international has been brilliant in goal for Barcelona as he's arguably the best performing goalkeeper in the league this season.
The 30-year-old has kept three clean sheets in his last four La Liga appearances. He has also conceded the least number of goals in the Spanish top flight so far this season at just four goals.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the first goalkeeper to keep nine clean sheets in his first 11 league games in La Liga history. He remains a key player for Barcelona as they look to chase down their eternal rivals Real Madrid.
#4 Sergio León (Real Valladolid)
The Spanish forward has been outstanding in attack for Real Valladolid and his performances in recent times have been immense.
Sergio Leon has netted five goals in 10 league appearances for the club so far this season.
The 33-year-old forward's goal in Valladolid's 1-0 win against Real Sociedad on October 22 helped his team secure their first back-to-back win of the season.
He remains a crucial player in attack for Real Valladolid as they sit 11th in the table.
#3 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid)
The Frenchman has been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks for Atletico Madrid.
Antoine Griezmann has netted three goals and has registered two assists in his last four La Liga appearances.
The 31-year-old recently became Atletico Madrid's second highest goalscorer of all time with 147 goals, behind only Luis Aragones (154).
Griezmann remains a key player for Diego Simeone in attack as they are third in the La Liga table.
#2 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)
The Uruguayan has been brilliant in attack for Real Madrid this season and his work-rate is commendable.
Federico Valverde has netted three goals in his last three La Liga appearances for Real Madrid.
The 24-year-old is Real Madrid's current top-scorer in the league, having scored six goals in 11 matches.
#1 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
The Poland international is arguably the best performing player in La Liga this season and his contributions in attack have been pivotal for Barcelona.
Robert Lewandowski has netted three goals and has registered two assists in his last three league appearances. Furthermore, he's the league's current top scorer, netting 12 goals in 11 games in the league so far.
The 34-year-old is currently the the joint top highest scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season, sharing it with five other players.
Lewandowski remains a key player in attack for Xavi Hernandez after joining them in the summer from Bayern Munich. He appears right on track to become the league's top scorer at the end of the season.