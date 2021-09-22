5 most in-form players in the Premier League right now

The Premier League can always be counted on to deliver. England's top-flight football meets its reputation of being the most intense league time and time again, and this year's been no different.

After five games being played, we have three teams — Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United — tied for being the top point-getters, separated only by goal differenc. Brighton hold fourth spot in the league table and below them, surprisingly, is Manchester City.

However, considering the nature of the league, we know it only takes one weekend for things to go from good to bad and vice versa.

Coming to the current scenario, as mentioned before, not much separates the top six teams as of now. The aforementioned top three are yet to lose a game. With the in-form teams out of the way, here's a look at five of most in-form players in the Premier League right now:

5) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has two assists from four Premier League games so far.

By now, Premier League fans must have surely gotten used to having Trent Alexander-Arnold's name frequently up there.

The 22-year-old Merseysider has successfully established himself as one of the best modern-day full-backs. Ever since he was promoted to the senior side, Alexander-Arnold has been a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's plans.

A crucial factor behind Liverpool's back-to-back trophy wins, he continues to do his bit for the team in impressive fashion. The England international has two assists out of four Premier League games so far.

35 - Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded his 35th Premier League assist today, aged 22 years and 340 days. In the competition's history, only Cesc Fábregas, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs have reached this total at a younger age.

Also, Liverpool has conceded just one goal from four games that Trent Alexander-Arnold played in.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo secured a brace on his return to Manchester United.

Even though Jack Grealish's record deal broke the internet, one simply cannot deny that Cristiano Ronaldo was the actual topliner during this year's transfer window.

The Portuguese captain left Juventus to rejoin the club that first announced him to the world. With their star player back, Manchester United and its fans have started dreaming of silverware once again.

However, Ronaldo's arrival has not only impacted the club's psychology but the scoresheet as well. Despite a break of 12 years, the former Real Madrid winger took no time to settle in.

"Siuuuuuuuu"



This video of Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal and celebration vs Newcastle



“Siuuuuuuuu” 🔈



This video of Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal and celebration vs Newcastle 😍



https://t.co/BxTuJEOojW

After securing a brace on his return to the Red Devils, Ronaldo scored another goal, against West Ham, just last week. That takes his tally to three goals from two matches. More to come!

