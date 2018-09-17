5 in-form players that might not win the Ballon d'Or this year

Jidonu Mauyon

Barcelona playmaker - Lionel Messi

We have already witnessed the UEFA Awards gala this year, where Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric defeated both Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah to scoop the top prize. The FIFA Best Award has also taken a step forward, with the football governing body releasing their final shortlist for the Player Of The Year award recently.

Very soon, the Ballon d'Or award will also move ahead to name its final nominees for the year as top footballers continue to earn recognition for their incredible performances and achievements during the year.

For the first time in as many years, the race for the Ballon d'Or award has reached an extremely competitive level, with many superstars emerging as strong contenders to claim the prize. As a matter of fact, many players deserve to go home with the coveted accolade this term - courtesy of their amazing displays and achievements both at the club and international levels during the year.

However, since there can only be one winner, it is quite certain that many superstars will miss out on the prestigious prize this term despite their incredible performances and accomplishments during the year. Below, we take a look at 5 of them:

#5 Raphael Varane

Varane has had his most successful year so far

Real Madrid superstar Raphael Varane is one of the few players who could miss out on the Ballon d'Or award this term despite his incredible displays and achievements. The defender has had his most successful year so far, raising his game to an extraordinary level and earning a lot of plaudits for his eye-catching performances.

Varane played a key role in Real Madrid's European campaign this year, producing a couple of electrifying displays to help Los Blancos win their third consecutive Champions League title before coming back to lead his nation to claim the prestigious World Cup trophy in Russia recently.

Having tasted success both at European and international levels, the Frenchman has emerged as one of the contenders to win the Ballon d'Or award this year. However, he could end up missing out on the accolade considering the level of competition involved - with the likes of Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo emerging as the favorites to clinch the award at the moment.

