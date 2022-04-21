5 incredible Liverpool stats from their 4-0 win over Manchester United

Liverpool proved their mettle against Manchester United on Tuesday, 19 April, as they ran riot, winning 4-0 against their bitter rivals in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp & co produced a convincing performance against their age-old rivals.

The Reds were in the ascendcy from the start and had the Manchester club exactly where they wanted them to be. Luis Diaz started the scoring while Sadio Mane also scored on the night, not to mention Mohamed Salah's goals in both halves.

All in all, the Red Devils had very little answer to Liverpool's goal-scoring antics as the Anfield club ran them ragged. In fact, they could have scored a lot more than they managed to on the night.

The Reds are still very much in contention to win the Premier League title this season as they are just a point behind leaders Manchester City.

On that note, let's take a look at five stats that prove how incredible Liverpool were in their 4-0 victory against Manchester United.

#5 Supreme passers of the ball

Thiago Alcantara in action against Bruno Fernandes

The Merseyside outfit were out for blood on Tuesday night and dominated the ball from the start until the end.

The possession stats clearly told the entire story, as they had 72% possession in the game. They allowed the Red Devils to conjure very little going forward as Ralf Rangnick's men could only make two attempts on goal. The Reds made good use of the ball and passed it majestically. The entire team worked in-sync throughout the night courtesy of which every Liverpool starter had more passes than every Manchester United player. This includes goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

As far as domination goes, Klopp's men certainly did a fine job of nullifying the 13-time Premier League champions.

#4 Manchester United's backline had no answers to Liverpool's swift frontline

Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz celebrate Liverpool's 3rd goal

It is no surprise that Liverpool's frontline were at their imperious best against the Red Devils. But what caught the eye was that all three of the attackers that started the game scored against the Manchester-based club.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews

Mané → Salah

Díaz → Mané



Liverpool's starting front three have all scored and assisted against Man Utd. 🤝 Salah → DíazMané → SalahDíaz → ManéLiverpool's starting front three have all scored and assisted against Man Utd. 🤝 Salah → Díaz ⚽️Mané → Salah ⚽️Díaz → Mané ⚽️Liverpool's starting front three have all scored and assisted against Man Utd. 🤝 https://t.co/4DxSmKiiqx

Diaz was the first to join the party as he opened the scoring within five minutes. Salah soon scored after Mane provided a wonderful dinked assist, leaving Manchester United's backline befuddled. The Senegalese ace also got his reward for the day in the second half. Andrew Robertson squared the ball to the African star, who finished emphatically. Salah then finished the scoring from a Diogo Jota assist.

Liverpool's frontline has been a key reason for the club's success this season and the mid-week tie against their arch rivals proved the same.

#3 Thiago Alcantara & Virgil van Dijk ruling the roost

Virgil van Dijk celebrating with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's passing in the game, as mentioned before, was beyond impeccable. Thiago Alcantara & Virgil van Dijk deserve special praise for this, especially since they ran the game from back to front for the entire ninety minutes.

The Spaniard is one of the best midfielders in world football and was afforded way too much time on the ball. This allowed him to pick pass after pass between the lines while also dictating the tempo of the game. The Dutch defender was no different as his raking long range passes, coupled with some key short passes, frustrated Manchester United all game.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Since 2003-04 (when this data is available), the only four instances of a player completing 100+ passes in a @premierleague match against Manchester United have all occurred this season, with two of them being tonight (Thiago 105, Virgil Van Dijk 106). Shadows. 4 - Since 2003-04 (when this data is available), the only four instances of a player completing 100+ passes in a @premierleague match against Manchester United have all occurred this season, with two of them being tonight (Thiago 105, Virgil Van Dijk 106). Shadows. https://t.co/xddh5N5Bf8

In doing so, Thiago (105) and Van Dijk (106) made more than 100 passes against the Red Devils. This is a feat that was only achieved twice before since the 2003-04 season. Klopp will be hoping that the duo can produce such performances week-after-week as they look to win the quadruple this season.

#2 Mohamed Salah is the difference maker in the derby

Mohamed Salah in action

Salah has arguably been the finest goal-scorer the Premier League has seen over the last five years. The Egyptian maestro has found the back of the net against nearly every opposition he has faced, thanks to his efficiency in front of goal.

But the African star is not just a flat-track bully and has proved his worth in the big games as well, especially against Manchester United. He scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 thrashing at Old Trafford in October while also providing an assist. He nearly repeated the feat on Tuesday when he assisted the first goal for Diaz, before scoring sumptuously on two occasions.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "They make our life easier in the midfield and the back."



Mo Salah gives his thoughts on Liverpool's dominance over Manchester United this season 🗣 "They make our life easier in the midfield and the back." Mo Salah gives his thoughts on Liverpool's dominance over Manchester United this season https://t.co/tw1ivcWKHS

In doing so, Liverpool's main man had seven goal involvements over the two league games against their bitter rivals. He once again proved to be the difference-maker in the derby.

#1 Liverpool's sizzling form at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's victory on Tuesday night

Klopp's Reds have broken several Premier League records over the years but few match up to their incredible home form. Anfield, as it has always been, is a fortress for the Merseyside club and few have found the better of them on their home ground.

The Merseysiders have only lost eight league games at Anfield out of a possible 111 since the 2016-17 campaign. In contrast, Manchester United have already lost nine games out of their 33 matches in the league this season.

Hence, there was always going to be a gulf in class between the two teams and the Reds made sure that it was visible on the night.

Edited by Aditya Singh