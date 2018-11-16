×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Incredible young players having a breakthrough 2018/2019 season 

EMMANUEL TAJI
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    16 Nov 2018, 12:27 IST

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho

Every season some players emerge who capture the minds and charm our hearts with fabulous performances. Sometimes, it’s established senior players who have consistently been at the top of their game. The likes Lionel Messi, C

Enter caption
Enter
caption

r

istiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero, Eden Hazard, and Harry Kane.

Occasionally it’s senior players who have otherwise been on the fringes only to have a breakthrough season out the blues.

But then, there are times when young players emerge to dazzle, some still in their teens. Across Europe, the 2018/19 campaign is already showing some sensational younger players who may define the season.

For the last two seasons, Kylian Mbappé has been the undisputed wonder kid. After Neimar Jr. had carved a name for himself and settled into the established league of football bigwigs, Mbappé came to the limelight. The French teen sensation was discovered at Monaco in the 2016/2017 season, before switching to PSG on 31 August 2017.

Having already won the World Cup, it seems there’s no stopping Mbappé who is currently at the top of French Ligue 1 scoring charts, with 11 goals already in 13 games. For the 19-year-old, the Champions League is most likely the next thing on the agenda.

For our list of other young players having a breakthrough season in 2018/2019 club football, here are five names. All players below the age of 22, listed from oldest to youngest. 

#5. Rodrigo Bentancur – Juventus (21)

Ander Herrera and Bentancur
Ander Herrera and Bentancur

Juventus started their season with unfortunate key midfielder injuries. But to Rodrigo Bentancur, that was a blessing in disguise. It gave him an opportunity for regular first team football.

Interestingly, Bentancur has turned out to be one of Juve’s most effective players this season. The young Uruguay international has taken to his role in with exceptional resolve, bravery, and skill, almost like a veteran.

#4 David Brooks - Bournemouth (21)

David Brooks
David Brooks

The Wales international arrived at Bournemouth in the summer for a fee of £11.5 million. Having partly sat on the bench at Sheffield United in the Championship, he wasn't even sure of the first-team action in the EPL.

Instead, he has exceeded all expectations. At the Vitality Stadium, Brooks hit the ground running and has since featured in 11 league games. His performances have been fabulous, including 3 goals and 2 assists.

The 21-year-old is technically gifted and his direct style on the ball, plus the ability to find space is something defenders dread.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Borussia Dortmund Football Kylian Mbappe Jadon Sancho Jurgen Klopp
EMMANUEL TAJI
CONTRIBUTOR
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
The 5 biggest achievements for Jurgen Klopp in 3 years...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Best U-20 players from Europe's Top 5 Leagues so far 
RELATED STORY
Christian Pulisic: A Future Premier League Star Or Simply...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Borussia Dortmund target three Premier League...
RELATED STORY
6 teams that are unbeaten so far in Europe's top five...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us