5 Incredible young players having a breakthrough 2018/2019 season

EMMANUEL TAJI FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 // 16 Nov 2018, 12:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jadon Sancho

Every season some players emerge who capture the minds and charm our hearts with fabulous performances. Sometimes, it’s established senior players who have consistently been at the top of their game. The likes Lionel Messi, C

Enter caption

r

istiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero, Eden Hazard, and Harry Kane.

Occasionally it’s senior players who have otherwise been on the fringes only to have a breakthrough season out the blues.

But then, there are times when young players emerge to dazzle, some still in their teens. Across Europe, the 2018/19 campaign is already showing some sensational younger players who may define the season.

For the last two seasons, Kylian Mbappé has been the undisputed wonder kid. After Neimar Jr. had carved a name for himself and settled into the established league of football bigwigs, Mbappé came to the limelight. The French teen sensation was discovered at Monaco in the 2016/2017 season, before switching to PSG on 31 August 2017.

Having already won the World Cup, it seems there’s no stopping Mbappé who is currently at the top of French Ligue 1 scoring charts, with 11 goals already in 13 games. For the 19-year-old, the Champions League is most likely the next thing on the agenda.

For our list of other young players having a breakthrough season in 2018/2019 club football, here are five names. All players below the age of 22, listed from oldest to youngest.

#5. Rodrigo Bentancur – Juventus (21)

Ander Herrera and Bentancur

Juventus started their season with unfortunate key midfielder injuries. But to Rodrigo Bentancur, that was a blessing in disguise. It gave him an opportunity for regular first team football.

Interestingly, Bentancur has turned out to be one of Juve’s most effective players this season. The young Uruguay international has taken to his role in with exceptional resolve, bravery, and skill, almost like a veteran.

#4 David Brooks - Bournemouth (21)

David Brooks

The Wales international arrived at Bournemouth in the summer for a fee of £11.5 million. Having partly sat on the bench at Sheffield United in the Championship, he wasn't even sure of the first-team action in the EPL.

Instead, he has exceeded all expectations. At the Vitality Stadium, Brooks hit the ground running and has since featured in 11 league games. His performances have been fabulous, including 3 goals and 2 assists.

The 21-year-old is technically gifted and his direct style on the ball, plus the ability to find space is something defenders dread.

1 / 2 NEXT