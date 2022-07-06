5 Indian social media enthusiasts who are famous for their football content

The social media era has introduced a lot of channels and pages that upload informative football-related content on the internet. Some have become extremely popular amongst fans.

Whenever we think of football pundits, the first few names that come to mind are Gary Neville, Graeme Souness, Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, and Jamie Carragher amongst otherss. The aforementioned experts are doing their jobs in different broadcasting companies, while some of them are famous on Twitter and YouTube as well.

The presence of football pundits helps fans get match previews, tactical analysis, and expert opinions. Football pundits also speak out on behalf of fans when something goes wrong at their club. They act as a front for the fans in venting their frustrations on air about the management of a club, a league, or any other football-related association.

Thanks to social media, people can now generate their own content and post it on different platforms. This has helped sports enthusiasts to post their opinions about games.

On that note, here are 5 Indian football enthusiasts famous for their football-related content on social media

#1 YJ Reviews

Yash Arora, also known as YJ reviews, is an Indian YouTuber with over 100k followers on Facebook and 70.9K followers on YouTube.He has posted a lot of content on his social media which is very informative.

Even though he supports Real Madrid, his content is unbiased. It includes tactical analysis and pre and post-match reviews. He has also started a podcast called "Tameez Se".

Football fans from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh love his content. He uses eccentric methods to relay information while keeping fans engaged throughout the course of the video.

#2 Talk Football

Talk Football is another name that has been very popular among South Asian football fans. They have 93.1K subscribers as of now. This particular content creator's unfulfilled dream of being a professional footballer brings out his desire to look at the game differently.

He provides formal content with an excellent setup. He has also been bringing a lot of renowned people to his channel to add weightage to the opinions being shared on his platform.

He has also been watching matches with fans and giving his live match reviews and analysis of games. He is very active and tries to provide videos every day.

#3 44Two

44Two is a channel hosted by renowned standup comedians Azeem Banatwalla, Neville Shah, and Kautuk Srivastava. They have 15.4K subscribers on their channel. This is one of the fun channels to look out for. What else do we need when there are three standup comedians in one frame to give weekly updates about the football world?

Even if they don’t provide tactical analysis, they do watch parties, which is one of the best things to follow. They are also covering FIFA Esports competitions. They have also been providing fantasy tips through a collab with different fantasy experts coming on air during the live sessions.

#4 Drog Baba

Drog Baba is another cool person to check out on social media. He has 31.2K subscribers.He provides hos own content and also collaborates with other football enthusiasts.

He has a great ability to interact with fans and engage them on social media with short and sweet videos, which average around eight minutes. His long videos consist of informative topics, quizzes, and meme reviews where he brings in other guests.

#5 Sunday League Pundits

Sunday League Pundits with 12.8K subscribers on YouTube are just focused on football talks and nothing else. They call themselves amateurs, but the content provided is seriously good.

They try to cover every important match. They listen to the fans and are very consistent with fruitful discussions. They also talk on different sensitive topics outside of football.

