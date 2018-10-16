5 infamous feuds between managers and star players in football

Rumours of an ongoing feud betwwen Mourinho and Pogba continue to make the rounds

In October 2017, several players complained that Stephen Constantine wasn't tactically equipped to coach the Indian national team. One of those players was the all-time top goalscorer for India, Sunil Chhetri.

Chhetri had been the permanent captain of the Indian football team for the last five years, but was stripped of the captaincy by Constantine just before the historic friendly against China on 13 October.

Many, including football analysts and experts believe that there was an ongoing tiff between the coach and the captain of the Indian national football team, due to which Sandesh Jhingan captained the Indian side against China.

This was not the first time a star player and a manager have been involved in a feud. Lets look at five such feuds between a star player and a manager.

#1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Pep Guardiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a man of class on and off the field, this is reflected in his quotes and stats respectively. After having successful spells with Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, and Inter Milan, Ibrahimovic was brought to Barcelona by Guardiola.

That is where the good relationship ended between them, as Lionel Messi had the best season of his life playing at centre forward, forcing the Swede to play out wide. Zlatan was still successful, scoring 22 goals in his first 46 matches at the Catalan club.

The relationship between the two men was close to nothing as Guardiola reportedly only talked to the Swede two times in six months. After a defeat in the Champions League semi-final to Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan, it was rumoured that Zlatan threw gear at the Catalan, and also exchanged a few words with him.

Ibrahimovic also called the Catalan, a 'spineless coward' in his autobiography, and since then has admitted that he is a great manager, but not a good man.

Since then, Ibrahimovic has had successful spells at AC Milan, PSG, and Manchester United.

All stats via transfermarkt

